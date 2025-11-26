The Rivers state police command says a viral video of herdsmen invading a community is fake and intended to incite panic

Police spokesperson SP Grace Iringe-Koko says no such attack occurred anywhere in the state

She warned residents against spreading unverified content that could threaten public peace

Port Harcourt, Rivers - The Rivers state police command has dismissed a viral social media video claiming that Fulani herdsmen invaded a community in the state

A video, widely circulated online on Wednesday, alleged that a community came under attack by herdsmen and that youths from the Ijaw ethnic group repelled the assailants.

In the footage, unidentified armed persons were seen engaging in a clash, said to represent the supposed invasion.

However, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, said the video had no connection with Rivers state and was deliberately circulated by mischief-makers attempting to create panic.

The PPRO described the footage as fabricated and intended to incite public fear.

“The police command wishes to state unequivocally that these claims and reports are entirely false, misleading, and designed to incite panic among the public,” she said.

No herdsmen attack in Rivers - Police

SP Iringe-Koko emphasised that no herdsmen attack occurred anywhere in the state and warned residents against sharing unverified videos that could jeopardise public order.

The Punch quoted Iringe-Koko as saying:

“The fabricated narrative is a deliberate attempt to undermine the prevailing peace and stability in the state."

"We urge the public to disregard this misinformation and exercise restraint in sharing unverified content that could spark unnecessary tension."

She assured that the police, in collaboration with other security agencies, are maintaining strong surveillance across all local government areas to prevent crime and ensure the safety of residents.

According to the statement, security deployments include operational patrol teams, surveillance units and tactical squads positioned to respond to any threat.

“The public is advised to remain calm, be vigilant, and always verify information through official channels before sharing,” the statement concluded.

The command also reiterated its commitment to protecting lives and property, warning that those circulating false information to destabilise the state could face sanctions under Nigeria’s cybercrime laws.

