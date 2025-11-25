The Owa of Eruku raised fresh concerns over renewed threats and warned that the community remained highly vulnerable

The monarch said dense forests linking Eruku to neighbouring states made the area an easy target for attackers

He thanked authorities for the swift rescue of abducted residents and confirmed the governor’s promise to establish a permanent security base

The Owa of Eruku, Oba Olanrewaju Busari, has raised fresh concerns over renewed threats of attacks in his community.

The monarch warned that Eruku in the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State remains “highly vulnerable”.

Speaking during an interview on Arise News Night on Monday, November 24, following the rescue of 38 abducted residents, the monarch described Eruku’s surrounding forests as a major security weakness exploited by armed groups.

Community remains exposed to renewed attacks

Oba Busari said the town’s proximity to dense forests linking it to neighbouring states had made it an easy target.

“We are somewhat vulnerable because we have large forests linking the community with neighbouring states and local governments. This makes it easier for them to move around in the surrounding forests,” he said.

He disclosed that residents had observed warning signs ahead of the most recent incident.

“We’ve been hearing gunshots along the roads, and farmers have sometimes been harassed and forced away from their farms. Our local vigilantes have been trying to manage the situation, but the scale of what happened on Tuesday was unprecedented.”

Attackers blend in with herders, says monarch

The Owa explained that while the community is governed, policing the area has proved difficult because the attackers often disguise themselves among herders.

“The attackers strike and run. Our local hunters sometimes pursue them, but they escape and return later. Often they mix with herders, you can hardly tell who is a herder and who is a kidnapper,” he said.

Monarch thanks authorities

Oba Busari expressed gratitude to both federal and state authorities for their swift response to the crisis.

“I thank President Ahmed Tinubu for quickly deploying soldiers and police. I also thank the Kwara State Government and His Excellency for coming to our rescue almost immediately. The Commissioner of Police and the DSS rose to the occasion,” he said.

However, he insisted that a long-term solution was essential.

“There must be a lasting solution, including the positioning of permanent security personnel, such as the military or a mobile police squadron.

"Our community borders Kwara, Ekiti, and Kogi States, making it difficult to identify who is who. Permanent security personnel can monitor and check the activities of these hideouts.”

Gov. AbdulRazaq promises action

The monarch said he had personally communicated the community’s needs to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

“We spoke with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. He personally visited the community, and we requested these measures. We received a positive response that the government will establish a permanent Forward Operating Base,” he stated.

