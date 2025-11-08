The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, has declared that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will never become President of Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria - The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, has declared that destiny does not favour the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, insisting that he will never become President of Nigeria.

The monarch made the remark while speaking with Nigerian Tribune at his Iga Iduganran Palace in Lagos to mark his 82nd birthday and 22 years on the throne.

According to the revered traditional ruler, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s rise to power was divinely ordained, and Nigerians should rally behind him to fulfil his God-given purpose for the country.

He said:

“The future belongs to God. But let me say it plainly: former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will never be President of Nigeria.

"Tinubu is compassionate and visionary. Who would have believed he’d become president? He presented his certificate to me first after winning,” Akiolu said.

Monarch says politicians should avoid unnecessary rivalry

Oba Akiolu recalled predicting President Tinubu’s eventual emergence as Nigeria’s leader shortly after his coronation in May 2003, saying his prophecy has now come to pass.

His words:

“On May 23, 2003, the day I received my certificate of office, I told God that Tinubu would one day be president. “He made Lagos proud and will complete his term by God’s grace. Everything in life has an end; only God gives longevity.”

The monarch added that politicians should avoid unnecessary rivalry, stressing that political disagreements should not divide the nation.

“I’m not a politician, but I always tell them politicians don’t fight; they only disagree. God deliberately chose Tinubu for Nigeria,” he added.

‘Lagos should have special status’

Speaking on Lagos’ growing population and economic significance, Oba Akiolu renewed his call for the federal government to grant the state special status due to its infrastructural challenges and strategic role in Nigeria’s development.

“Lagos is blessed. If you come here poor, your condition can change for the better. But the pressure on infrastructure is enormous,” he said.

“I’ve written to the Attorney-General on this matter. In 1956, Oba Adeniji Adele wrote to the British Colonial Secretary about Lagos’ unique position. Giving Lagos special status is long overdue.”

