A video of Victor Osimhen linking up with music star Naira Marley and his close associate Sam Larry has surfaced online

In the video, the singer was seen hugging and shaking hands with the football star, while Sam Larry watched them

Many people shared their observations about Sam Larry’s body language and the way he was watching the two personalities, with some sending reactions online

Fans have shared their observations about controversial music star Azeez Adeshina Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, as he linked up with his close friend Balogun Olamilekan Eletu, aka Sam Larry.

In the recording, the two friends were seen in the company of Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen.

Reactions trail video as Victor Osimhen as he inks up with Naira Marley. Photo credit@victorosimhen/@nairamarley

Source: Instagram

Naira Marley was seen warmly shaking hands with Osimhen as they both chatted excitedly. The three of them appeared to be at a club, with music playing loudly while other attendees watched with admiration.

Sam Larry was seen standing beside Naira Marley when Osimhen went to greet the music star.

Sam Larry watches Naira Marley, Victor Osimhen

While standing with Naira Marley, Sam Larry was observed watching closely as the interaction between the two unfolded, without visibly greeting Osimhen.

He had a smile on his face and was nodding to the music playing, but his attention appeared focused on Victor Osimhen and Naira Marley.

Naira Marley hangs out with Sam Larry and Victor Osimhen. Photo credit@nairamarley

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Naira Marley, Victor Osimhen’s Video

Reacting to the video, fans shared their opinions about the people in it. Some noted that the music star is one of the biggest artists in the industry and referenced how past events surrounding the death of Mohbad affected public perception of him.

A few users also commented on Sam Larry’s presence, warning him that nothing should happen to Victor Osimhen as they “sent him a memo.”

Recall that a few months ago, many people called for the cancellation of Naira Marley and his associate over the circumstances surrounding the death of late singer Mohbad. Old videos of how Sam Larry allegedly treated Mohbad also trended online.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Naira Marley's video

Here are comments below:

@iam_jegzybee reacted:

"Sammy Larry, Victor Osimhen di owo yin o, because that smile get as e be o."

@arvanicole commented:

"Normal naira nah big fish , if no be Mohbad death eh many of una no fit reach Naira ajeh."

@maasoroju shared:

"I miss that time wey be say na everybody wey chill with NAIRA dem dey cancel. Even if NAIRA wife chill with am, dem go shout cancel cancel ko, cancelo niii."

@armaniboyo25 said:

"I hope that smile reach Sammy Larry mind."

@don_bobby7 shared:

"Sammy Larry smile Dey muzz me. The smile dey scary."

@ ifeanyi_chukwu0011 said:

"See as Sam Larry dey smile like nigeria baddie wey see dollar."

Naira Marley and Sam Larry interrogated

Legit.ng earlier reported that Naira Marley and Sam Larry were arrested for interrogation by the Lagos state police.

The two were apprehended by law enforcement agents over alleged links to the untimely death of the late singer, Mohbad.

Naira Marley promised to cooperate with the authorities as they were remanded by the Yaba Magistrate court before being released days after.

Source: Legit.ng