“You Don’t Know The Law”: Nnamdi Kanu Bursts Out in Court, Video Trends
- The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, burst out during the terrorism trial
- Kanu challenged Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, November 20, 2025
- The IPOB leader shouted at the judge and security personnel during his terrorism trial judgment proceedings
FCT, Abuja - The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has openly accused Justice James Omotosho of being ignorant of the law.
Kanu insisted that his trial could not continue because he had not filed his final written address.
As reported by The Punch, the IPOB leader stated this during proceedings on Thursday, November 20, 2025.
In a trending video, Kanu argued that the court had no basis to proceed without his final address.
The separatist group leader said the prosecution could not rely on what he described as a repealed law.
"Which law states that you can charge me on a repealed law? Show me. Omotosho, where is the law? Any judgment declared in this Court is complete rubbish.
"You don't know the law, show me where it says you can waive the right to a final address, Omotosho, show me the law."
Nigerians react as Nnamdi Kanu challenges court
@AkemEliom21913
This is not needed in court. There are better ways to handle this. Counsels should guide him, pls.
@Mrombudsmann_
He sacked the legal experts handling his case, so he would have freedom to act out his drama in court. But the court doesn't care about emotions. The judge has been reading all the exhibits against him. Nnamdi Kanu wants to be a Judge in his own case. He did the same to Binta Nyako.
@Mrombudsmann_
His outburst is called "The last kick of a dying horse". He is asking the judge to show him the law during legal proceedings?? He was asked to open his defense, but he failed to do so; all his outbursts should have been channeled to the prosecutors. But he failed to do so.
@Ifeanyi379466
Nigeria, obey your own court order and free Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.
@ninnieknowsdefi
Like this if you believe it's another distraction tactic.
Judge orders security to take Kanu out of courtroom
Trial justice, James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, ordered security agents to take the IPOB leader out of the courtroom.
Kanu insisted that judgment would not be delivered in the terrorism charge the federal government entered against him.
Following Kanu’s repeated shouts that the trial judge must show him where it was written in the Nigerian law that he was not entitled to file a written address in the case against him, the court temporarily halted its proceedings to enable security operatives to take him out of the room.
Court gives IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu last chance
Legit.ng also reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja granted the last opportunity to the detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.
Justice Omotosho gave Kanu a warning for the last chance on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.
Legit.ng reports that the separatist leader is facing trial for alleged terrorism against the federal government of Nigeria.
