Justice Omotosho sentenced Nnamdi Kanu to life imprisonment instead of the death penalty citing mercy and religious teachings

Kanu was ordered to be placed in protective custody at a secure location and barred from accessing electronic devices without strict supervision

The court directed the forfeiture of IPOB’s broadcasting equipment to the Federal Government and warned other equipment would be confiscated if no appeal was filed

FCT, Abuja - Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has explained why he gave Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a life sentence instead of the death penalty following his conviction on terrorism charges on Thursday, November 20.

Recall that the prosecution in the case involving Nnamdi Kanu, led by Adegboyega Awomolo, on Thursday, November 20, urged the federal high court, Abuja, to sentence the detained leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to death.

Breaking: Judge Omotosho Speaks Out On Why Nnamdi Kanu Wasn't Sentenced To Death

Source: Twitter

Awomolo argued that, given Kanu was found guilty of counts 1 to 6, he should be handed capital punishment.

According to the senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), that is "the only sentence that the lordship will enforce."

The judge noted that while the law allowed for the death penalty, he opted for mercy, citing teachings from the Holy Book.

“Jesus Christ taught His followers to show mercy. The death penalty is gradually being abolished in many countries, and religious doctrines advocate compassion," Justice Omotosho said quoting the book of Matthew.

Protective custody and security measures

Justice Omotosho added that Kanu’s detention must reflect the seriousness of the sentence while ensuring his protection.

He ruled that Kanu should not be kept at Kuje Correctional Centre, stating that the facility would not achieve the intended purpose of the sentence.

“He is to be placed in protective custody at a secure location approved by the authorities,” the judge said.

Restricted access to electronic devices

The court ordered that Kanu must not access any electronic devices unless under strict supervision by the Office of the National Security Adviser.

Justice Omotosho also directed the forfeiture of the transmitter used for Kanu’s broadcasts to the Federal Government.

He added that other equipment linked to the case would be confiscated if no appeal is filed, reinforcing the legal consequences of his actions.

Nnamdi Kanu: Full breakdown of court’s judgement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the full details of the judgment delivered by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, have now emerged.

Justice Omotosho handed down multiple prison sentences, including life imprisonment on counts 1, 4, 5 and 6, all tied to terrorism-related offences. The court also imposed 20 years’ imprisonment on count 3 and 5 years’ imprisonment on count 7, both without the option of a fine.

The judge further set unusually strict conditions for Kanu’s detention, citing what he described as the IPOB leader’s “violent tendencies and associated atrocities”. Future access to any digital device is allowed only with the express approval and physical supervision of the National Security Adviser (NSA).

Source: Legit.ng