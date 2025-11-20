Nnamdi Kanu's sentencing to life imprisonment by the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, November 20, has started generating mixed reactions from some Nigerians

Justice James Omotosho of the trial court handed down multiple prison sentences to the estranged leader of the proscribed IPOB, including life imprisonment

Kanu's life imprisonment sentencing was on Counts 1, 4, 5 and 6, all tied to terrorism-related offences and 20 years’ on Count 3 and 5 years’ imprisonment on Count 7 without fine

Nigerians have started reacting to the life sentence handed to Nnamdi Kanu, the embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Justice James Omotosho handed down the sentencing to Kanu on Thursday, November 20.

The Federal High Court in Abuja handed down multiple prison sentences to Kanu, including life imprisonment on Counts 1, 4, 5 and 6, all tied to terrorism-related offences. The court also imposed 20 years’ imprisonment on Count 3 and 5 years’ imprisonment on Count 7, both without the option of a fine.

Court sentences Nnamdi Kanu to life imprisonment Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Nigerians react as court sentences Kanu

However, Nigerians have started reacting to the development. Below are some of their reactions:

Fisayo Ademuwagun wants Nigerians to remember those who died because of IPOB activities in the Southeast:

"If the court finally gives Kanu life imprisonment, then Nigeria should be ready — supporters will shout injustice, but nobody will talk about the lives lost because of IPOB."

Lala advised southeasterners on how to achieve a Biafran nation:

"If the Igbo want a referendum, they should pressure Ohaneze and their lawmakers to pressure the government. IPOB will never help them achieve Biafra. That’s the honest truth."

Abubakar Kareto explained how the lawyers misled Kanu:

"Aloy Ejimakor misled Kanu, pushing him 2 believe the fallacy of "Extraordinary Rendition" to evade the Federal High Court's authority. Lawyers have warned against this naive argument. Today, Justice Omotosho confirmed the court's jurisdiction over Kanu's case. Stupidity and conceit led Kanu to this tragedy."

Federal High Court sentences Nnamdi Kanu Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Siimeony hoped President Bola Tinubu would pardon Nnamdi Kanu:

"Same country that integrates Boko Haram members back into society and even allows them to join the Army. Tinubu will now pardon Nnamdi Kanu ahead of the 2027 general elections, like he’s doing the Igbos and South East a favour! Crazy country."

Suleimanu wrote:

"Good! Actions have consequences. You can’t hide behind the word ‘activism’ while pushing violence and expect sympathy. The law has finally caught up with him. Let this be a warning to anyone trying to tear the country apart."

Liquid Deep claimed:

"And recently, an ISWAP leader was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the same crimes. Crimes that he was more than those of Nnadi Kanu. Tomorrow, you people will say it’s not religious or ethnic based sentiments."

See more reactions here:

Top Reps member speaks on Nnamdi Kanu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Obi Aguocha pleaded with Justice Omotosho to show mercy to Nnamdi Kanu before the court delivered its judgment.

The rep member warned that Nigeria was bleeding as he urged the court to consider peace and stability in its decision.

Justice Omotosho convicted Nnamdi Kanu on all seven terrorism charges despite the emotional plea.

Source: Legit.ng