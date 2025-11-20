Drama as Judge Orders Security to Take Nnamdi Kanu Out of Courtroom, Video Trends
FCT, Abuja - Trial justice, James Omotosho of the federal high court, Abuja, has ordered security agents to take Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), out of the courtroom.
As reported by Vanguard on Thursday morning, November 20, 2025, Kanu insisted that judgment would not be delivered in the terrorism charge the federal government entered against him.
Following Kanu’s repeated shouts that the trial judge must show him where it was written in the Nigerian law that he was not entitled to file a written address in the case against him, the court temporarily halted its proceedings to enable security operatives to take him out of the room.
The video of the disagreement trended on social media platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter).
Kanu's outburst after being asked to leave the court for refusing to allow the court to take judgment can be watched below:
Legit.ng reports that Kanu, 58, is standing trial on terrorism allegations.
After being controversially re-arrested in Kenya in June 2021 and extradited to Nigeria, Kanu has been held in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja.
More to follow...
