Governor Agbu Kefas will no longer join the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday, November 19, 2025

The Taraba State governor announced the postponement of his planned defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The governor of the northeast state explained the reason for the indefinite postponement on Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Jalingo, Taraba State – Governor Agbu Kefas has postponed his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) indefinitely.

The Taraba State governor said he decided to postpone his defection due to the kidnapping of schoolgirls in Kebbi State.

Legit.ng reports that Governor Kefas had announced his defection to the APC last week and was supposed to be received into the party on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

Governor Kefas said it is morally right and nationally responsible to suspend all major political events until the situation receives the urgent attention it deserves.

As reported by Channels Television, the governor stated this on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

The governor said this is not a time for celebration, but for reflection, prayers, unity, and collective actions.

“In the light of the deeply troubling incident of the kidnapping of innocent school girls in Kebbi state, I have taken the solemn decision to postpone my scheduled declaration and movement to the All Progressive Congress.”

Speaking further, he said:

“At a moment when our nation is once again confronted with the painful reality of insecurity, solidarity and compassion must rise above politics. The safety of our children, the most vulnerable and precious members of our society, is far more important than any political activities or ceremony.”

In an earlier report, key APC stakeholders are meeting to discuss and agree on a date to formally receive Governor Kefas into the party.

Preparations are ongoing for a grand reception ceremony in Jalingo to welcome the governor into the APC.

If official, Kefas will be the fifth PDP governor to dump the party; the likes of Governors Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta and Bayelsa’s Duoye Diri had earlier defected to the APC.

APC postpones reception of Governor Agbu Kefas

The APC via its X handle @OfficialAPCNg said a new date for the reception will be announced later.

PDP chairman in Taraba resigns from party

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman in Taraba State, Abubakar Bawa, tendered his resignation from the party.

At a press conference on November 17, the politician cited a crisis in leadership and a legal battle at the national level.

Bawa's resignation came ahead of the defection of the Executive Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, to the APC.

Taraba speaker, 15 lawmakers resign from PDP

Legit.ng earlier reported that several members of the Taraba state house of assembly elected under the platform of the PDP and those who joined the PDP recently have dumped the party for the APC.

Among the defectors is John Kizito Bonzena, a former teacher currently serving as the speaker of the house.

The defections are in the wake of the intention of the state governor, Agbu Kefas, to join the APC on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

