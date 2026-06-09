A Nigerian man living in the United Kingdom stayed silent while his colleagues discussed British politics

The man chose not to share his opinions despite having contributions to make to the conversation

He shared the reason he chose to stay silent during the political discussion his oyinbo colleagues were having

A Nigerian man living in the United Kingdom has shared his experience after choosing to remain silent during a political discussion with his foreign colleagues at work.

The man, identified on X as @enyinwa_, explained that he intentionally withheld his perspective during the conversation despite having valuable points to contribute to the discussion.

A Nigerian man in the UK shares why he stayed silent during office discussions with oyibo colleagues. Photo credit: @enyinwa_/X

Source: Twitter

UK-based Nigerian man shares office gist

The man explained his experience on his X account, detailing the internal conflict he felt during the encounter. He noted that his colleagues seemed open to his input during the chat.

According to him, he had some brilliant points, but he could not make them because he feared that the topic of the "terrible political state of Nigeria" would, in a later discussion, be brought up.

His X post read:

"Something happened at work today that left me feeling so conflicted 🤦🏾‍♂️

"My colleagues (all Oyibo) were discussing UK politics. I knew they wanted my opinion and I had some brilliant points to make but I chose to remain silent.

"I don't know if it was the fear of someone bringing up the terrible political state Nigeria to my face, or just the anxiety of sounding like an entitled immigrant.

"I know I’m not alone in this."

Reactions as UK-based Nigerian shares office discussion on politics

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

@doris8887 said:

"Thank God you just respected yourself. Where you wan start to dey defend this country. 😩😩"

@Mailer_1 said:

"So Nigeria government (politics) has decided to limit us home and abroad?"

@chi_quiero said:

"Absolutely not. Most times, e dey tire me too to put mouth not when the country I come from is in ruins."

See his X post below:

Lady in UK returns to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady living in the United Kingdom returned to her home country to start over again after years abroad.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng