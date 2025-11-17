Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda said the APC had built enough strength to unseat the PDP in the 2027 governorship race in Plateau State

The APC National Chairman told party supporters that the ruling party was prepared to sweep all elective positions in the state

Several high-profile politicians from the PDP, LP, PRP, NNPP and ADC defected to the APC and were formally received at a gathering

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has declared that the party is firmly positioned to reclaim Plateau state from the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2027 governorship contest.

He made the remarks in Jos during a reception held for new members who left the PDP, Labour Party, Peoples Redemption Party, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party to join the ruling party on Saturday, November 15, reported Daily Trust.

Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda addresses supporters during the reception for defectors in Jos. Photo: NentaweYilwatda

Prof. Nentawe told the gathering that the APC has built a formidable structure across the state. He said recent developments within the party show that it is prepared for every category of the next general elections.

APC targets full sweep in Plateau

He spoke before a crowd of supporters and party leaders. According to him, the APC now commands a broader base of support than at any time since 2015. He said:

“Today in Plateau, we have only one political party. If you are not in the APC, then you are not in any political party.

I am proud to say we have enough power, enough firepower, enough engine oil, and enough engine to win the gubernatorial election.”

Tinubu and APC candidates will triumph

The party chairman continued by expressing confidence that the APC will dominate the central, southern and northern zones of the state in the next polls.

He said:

“We have enough strength to win the central, southern, and northern zones and win convincingly. In 2027, President Tinubu, the APC governorship candidate, senators, House of Representatives and House of Assembly candidates under the APC will win all elections in Plateau State.”

APC National Chairman boasts that the party has enough political strength to retain power beyond 2027. Photo: FB/NentaweYilwatda

He encouraged individuals still aligned with opposition parties to move to the APC while there is still room to do so. He described the ruling party as the only platform with the momentum needed for sustained political success in the state and at the federal level.

Saturday’s event drew prominent figures including Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, governors of Nasarawa and Benue, as well as several deputy governors.

Prof. Nentawe received former senators, governorship hopefuls, and serving lawmakers from multiple parties who formally switched to the APC. He assured them that the party offers a level playing field.

“On behalf of the National Working Committee and all members of the APC, I welcome all the defectors to our great party,” he said.

