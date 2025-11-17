Africa Digital Media Awards

Breaking: Taraba Speaker, 15 House of Assembly Members Resign From PDP, Join APC, Full List Emerges
Politics

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • Several members of the Taraba state house of assembly elected under the platform of the PDP and those who joined the PDP recently have dumped the party for the APC
  • Among the defectors is John Kizito Bonzena, a former teacher currently serving as the speaker of the house
  • The defections are in the wake of the intention of the state governor, Agbu Kefas, to join the APC on Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Jalingo, Taraba state - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Kizito Bonzena, speaker of the Taraba state house of assembly, has announced his resignation as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

As reported by Vanguard, Bonzena also said he has decided to move to the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing issues with division within the PDP at the national level.

Political tsunami hits Taraba state as assembly speaker, others dump PDP for APC ahead of 2027 elections
16 PDP lawmakers defect to APC ahead of Governor Agbu Kefas’ expected move in Taraba.
Source: Original

Taraba speaker, 15 defect to APC

Channels TV also noted the defection.

He also disclosed that 15 other PDP house of assembly members have also forwarded their letters to defect from the PDP to the APC.

They include deputy speaker Hamman Adama Abdullai (Bali II constituency); majority leader Jethro Yakubu (Wukari 1 constituency); Musa Chul (Gassol 1 constituency); Akila Nuhu (Lau constituency); Tafarki Eneme (Kurmi constituency); and Josiah Yaro (Wukari 2 constituency).

Others are John Lamba (Takum 2 constituency), Veronica Alhassan (Bali 1 constituency), Tanko Yusuf (Takum 1 constituency), Anas Shuaibu (Karim Lamido 2 constituency), Nelson Len (Nguroje constituency), Joseph Kassong (Yorro constituency), Umar Adamu (Jalingo 1 constituency), Happy Shonruba (Ardo-Kola constituency) and Zakari Sanusi (Ibi constituency).

The list of defecting Taraba lawmakers has been highlighted below:

  1. Hamman Adama Abdullai
  2. Jethro Yakubu
  3. Tafarki Eneme
  4. Akila Nuhu
  5. Musa Chul
  6. Josiah Yaro
  7. Tanko Yusuf
  8. Veronica Alhassan
  9. Anas Shuaibu
  10. Nelson Len
  11. Umar Adamu
  12. Joseph Kassong
  13. John Lamba
  14. Happy Shonruba
  15. Zakari Sanusi

Taraba speaker Bonzena defends defection

Meanwhile, the speaker noted that the decision to resign his membership of the PDP was not personal, but for the interest of Taraba state.

Bonzena, however, urged his supporters not to misinterpret the decision as it was allegedly in the best interest of the state.

Legit.ng reports that with the development, all the 24 members of the Taraba state house of assembly are now members of the APC.

Taraba state governor, Agbu Kefas, will soon join the APC from the PDP.
Taraba Governor Agbu Kefas announces plan to dump PDP and join APC by Wednesday, November 19. Photo credit: @GovAgbuKefas
Source: Twitter

Taraba governor to join APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Taraba state governor, Agbu Kefas, announced that he will join the APC on Wednesday, November 19.

Speaking with journalists, the governor confirmed his decision to leave the PDP for the ruling party.

Governor Kefas said the defection “has to do with the destiny of Taraba people” and indicated that he expects many visitors to the official ceremony.

Source: Legit.ng

