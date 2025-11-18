Amid a power tussle, the PDP has said its struggle transcends the party, noting that it is about the survival of electoral democracy in Nigeria

Kabiru Turaki, on Tuesday, November 18, assumed office as the national chairman of the PDP amid a standoff at the party’s secretariat in Abuja

The party’s NWC assured Nigerians that the PDP will continue to “resist every attempt antidemocratic agents set out to derail the party and democracy”

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday, November 18, saluted its loyal members for their purported solidarity in its “struggle against tyranny”.

In a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Ini Ememobong, obtained by Legit.ng, the PDP confirmed that there were attempts by party rebels to “hijack’ its national secretariat on Tuesday, November 18.

PDP speaks on Wike standoff

The party vowed that it is determined to democratically take over power in the 2027 elections.

Recall that on Tuesday, November 18, chaos reigned supreme at the PDP headquarters in Abuja, with police operatives firing teargas to disperse rowdy supporters locked in skirmishes and shouting matches.

The Nyesom Wike-backed faction and the newly elected national working committee (NWC) led by Kabiru Turaki had scheduled parallel meetings at Wadata Plaza for the same day.

Turaki accused Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), of sponsoring thugs who wielded cudgels outside the gates and chanted protest songs to boot.

He also alleged that police officers shielded persons responsible for the unrest.

Samuel Anyanwu, national secretary of the Wike group, arrived at the complex with members of his faction for their planned board of trustees (BoT) and national executive committee (NEC) meetings.

The police had a difficult time maintaining order, and at one point ordered everyone out of the compound.

Officers later deployed teargas to disperse politicians and journalists as supporters of both camps brawled outside the building.

Reacting to the standoff, the PDP said via its statement:

“Nigerians celebrated when the National Chairman, accompanied by the Governors of Bauchi and Oyo States, Sen. Bala Mohammed and Engr. Seyi Makinde arrived at the National Secretariat of our Party for the inaugural meeting of the new executive elected at the successful National Convention in Ibadan, Oyo state capital. However, upon arrival, compromised personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and thugs reportedly recruited by the expelled former National Secretary of the Party, Sen Samuel Anyanwu and apparently endorsed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, who was also expelled from our party, barricaded the entrance and attempted to prevent our leaders from accessing the premises.

“Without any provocation, they fired tear-gas canisters at the governors, NWC members, party leaders and peaceful supporters.”

Furthermore, the PDP alleged that the police’s action “triggered a stampede and resulted in multiple injuries", calling on security agencies not to yield themselves as tools in the hands of people it described as "oppressors".

