A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Sani, has reacted to the decision to expel the minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, and nine others

Sani alleged that Wike gave the party a condition not to field any presidential candidate in the 2027 election

He said Wike gave two conditions when he was approached by the peace and reconciliation committee

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Sani, said the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, gave the party conditions ahead of the 2027 election.

Sani said Wike told the PDP not to field a presidential candidate in the 2027 election.

He said the decision to expel Wike and others was taken better late than never.

The PDP chieftain stated this during an interview with the Daily Independent.

“On the issue of Nyesom Wike and the rest carrying the party on their shoulders, and that the actions we took were coming a little bit too late. I want to say that the actions we took it’s better late than never. And even when we were saying we were going to resolve this thing as a family, it became very clear that there was no way we could resolve it as a family because the BoT, in their last resolution, set up the Ambassador Hassan Adamu Committee for reconciliation.

Speaking further, Sani said:

“They tried to broker some peace and reconciliation within the two camps. Hassan Adamu approached Wike, and he gave two conditions. One of his conditions is that we must agree we’re not going to field a presidential candidate in 2027. Or that this will be a fight to finish. And we cannot wait for the fight to finish. We have to end the fight.”

Wike-led PDP sacks Makinde, Mohammed, others

Recall that a factional national executive committee (NEC) of the PDP ratified the expulsion of the governors of Oyo, Bauchi, and Zamfara states, Seyi Makinde, Bala Mohammed, and Dauda Lawal, respectively.

Senator Adolphus Wabara, a former chairman of the board of trustees, Senator Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, Taofeek Arapaja, and others were also sacked from the party over alleged anti-party activities.

At a factional NEC meeting held in Abuja on Tuesday, November 18, the NEC ratified the dissolution of the state executive councils (SECs) of Bauchi, Oyo, Zamfara, Yobe, Lagos, Edo, and Ekiti states.

