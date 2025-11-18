A factional national executive committee (NEC) of the PDP has ratified the expulsion of the governors of Oyo, Bauchi and Zamfara states, Seyi Makinde, Bala Mohammed and Dauda Lawal, respectively

Senator Adolphus Wabara, a former chairman of the board of trustees, Senator Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, Taofeek Arapaja, and others, were also sacked from the party over alleged anti-party activities

At a factional NEC meeting held in Abuja on Tuesday, November 18, the NEC ratified the dissolution of the state executive councils (SECs) of Bauchi, Oyo, Zamfara, Yobe, Lagos, Edo, and Ekiti states

FCT, Abuja - The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took a new dimension on Tuesday, November 18, as the acting national chairman, Muhammed Abdulrahman-led faction of the national working committee (NEC) sacked several perceived opponents over alleged anti-party activities and disobedience to court orders.

Abdulrahman is an ally of Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), and works with the former Rivers state governor's caucus.

PDP: Wike moves against Makinde, others

As reported by The Punch, the decision was taken at a meeting reportedly held at the national secretariat of the PDP in Abuja, the Nigerian capital city.

TVC News also noted the development.

A communiqué from the Wike camp's meeting partly reads:

“NEC approved the commencement of disciplinary procedures against the following: Adolphus Wabara, Olabode George, Ben N. Obi, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, Bala Mohammed, Oluseyi Makinde, Dauda Lawal, Taofiq Arapaja, Setonji Koshoedo, Okechukwu Obiechina Daniel, Woyengikuro Daniel, Mohammed Kadade Suleiman, Emmanuel Ogidi, Sumaila Adamu Burga, Umar Sani, Udom Emmanuel, and Emmanuel Enorden.”

Unending PDP crisis

Legit.ng reports that since 2022, the PDP has been engulfed in a series of internal disputes, with the party now split into two major factions, in which one is loyal to Wike, and the other to factional National Chairman Umar Damagun.

The Wike faction appointed Abdulrahman as its factional acting chairman after announcing the suspension of Damagun and his team.

Wike, though a member of the PDP, serves as a minister in President Bola Tinubu’s administration of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The emergence of the factional leadership originated from disagreements over the PDP’s forthcoming national convention, which was held on Saturday, November 15 and Sunday, November 16. The convention produced new national leaders and potentially set the tone for the selection of the party’s 2027 presidential candidate.

The Wike-led faction opposed the convention, arguing that the PDP failed to conduct valid state congresses, a requirement under the party's constitution before convening a national convention.

Tuesday's decision by Wike and his allies to expel Mohammed, Makinde, and others comes 72 hours after the party announced the FCT minister's expulsion. Former Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, as well as ex-Imo state house of assembly member, Samuel Anyanwu, were also sanctioned.

