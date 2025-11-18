Borno South Senator Ali Ndume has raised concerns over mass defections from opposition parties to the ruling APC

Speaking at the late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe Annual Award Lecture in Abuja, Ndume said many defectors add little value despite the generous reception by the party

Ndume urged Nigerians to support the Tinubu administration, noting concerns over the capacity of some ministers and aides.

Abuja, Nigeria - Former Chief Whip of the Senate and Borno South Senator, Ali Ndume, has sounded a cautionary note for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), warning that the party risks being overloaded due to mass defections from opposition parties.

Ndume spoke at the late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe Annual Award Lecture held at NICON Luxury Hotel, Abuja, on Sunday night, where he also received an award for Most Outstanding Legislator and Advocate of National Unity.

Legit.ng reports that Governors Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, Peter Mbah of Enugu, and Douye Diri of Bayelsa have all left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC in recent weeks.

The ruling party has also secured a two-thirds majority in both chambers of the National Assembly through similar defections.

Ndume: I have warned that APC is becoming overloaded

While acknowledging the influx, Ndume criticised the quality of some of the defectors.

He said:

“I have warned that the APC is becoming overloaded. And when you overload a ship, especially with empty cargo, it risks capsizing. If it capsizes, the owner of the ship will face a bigger problem.”

The senator added that several defectors contribute nothing despite being appointed as party leaders in their states.

“Some governors join and automatically become leaders of the party in their states, yet they remain silent and add no value.

"The PDP is struggling to play the opposition role, but we in the APC are not persuading anyone to join. They come because their house is on fire,” he noted.

Ndume, however, urged Nigerians to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, while also expressing concerns about the capacity of certain ministers and presidential aides, who he said lack the necessary capacity to deliver on their mandates.

Earlier in the event, Mrs Dame Azikiwe called on contemporary public office holders to emulate the selfless service and patriotic commitment demonstrated by First Republic leaders.

Ndume says he feels pity for Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Muhammad Ali Ndume, senator representing Borno South, has expressed concerns about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s alleged increasing disconnection from 'realities' in Nigeria.

The ruling APC national assembly member is a known critic of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking in a video interview seen by Legit.ng, the outspoken federal lawmaker bemoaned the state of governance under Tinubu's administration, saying many Nigerians are frustrated by the current pace of development.

