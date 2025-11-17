Fresh Trouble in PDP as Anyanwu Insists He Remains National Secretary
- The PDP's factional secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, declared that he remains in office, dismissing the Ibadan convention as a “jamboree"
- Anyanwu claimed that former chairman Umar Damagum removed himself by participating in what he calls an illegal convention
- He said members and stakeholders would soon meet to determine whether a proper national convention should be held or a caretaker committee appointed
FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is once again facing internal turbulence as Samuel Anyanwu declared that he remains the legitimate holder of the party's National Secretary position.
In an exclusive interview with Daily Trust, Anyanwu challenged the legitimacy of the Ibadan event, arguing that it did not meet the statutory requirements of a national convention but was a mere “jamboree.”
Anyanwu said party members and stakeholders would soon meet to determine whether a proper national convention should be held or a caretaker committee appointed ahead of the expiration of the current leadership in December.
“We are going to talk to our pseople, meet with them, discuss with members of the PDP, stakeholders at the appropriate time, and look at what the party is going to decide going forward.
"Whether we are going to have a convention or a caretaker committee, I am not the only one who will decide, that decision rests with the members,” Anyanwu said.
He reiterated his position, stating, “I remain the national secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, and my tenure will elapse on the 8th of December, so any expulsion I am not part of it. Also, who expelled who? At what place did the expulsion take place? That’s the question.”
Anyanwu rejects Ibadan convention
According to Anyanwu, the Ibadan gathering, which had been widely reported as a PDP convention, was in reality a function organised around the commissioning of a new motor park by Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, and attended by some party leaders.
“The truth is that Makinde just commissioned a new motor park in Ibadan and invited some party leaders to join him in that commissioning. That’s what actually happened. There is nothing like a PDP convention,” he said.
He further stated that, by law, he should have presided over the convention and delivered the “State of the Party” report, as stipulated under Section 36(1e) of the PDP constitution.
His absence, he argued, rendered the Ibadan event null and void in the eyes of party regulations.
Damgum removed himself from office
He clarified that only former National Chairman Umar Damagum had removed himself from office by participating in what Anyanwu described as an “illegal convention.”
“Since I was not there, my absence means nothing happened. The only person removed by that jamboree is the former chairman, Damagum,” Anyanwu concluded.
PDP elects new party officers
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has elected new party officers during its national convention, Ibadan, Oyo State.
PDP elected Kabiru Turaki (SAN), the former minister of special duties and intergovernmental affairs, as its new national chairman.
