Peter Obi, the Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate, has reacted to the alleged kidnapping and killing of Brigadier-General M. Uba, a brigade commander, by some terrorists, after his team was ambushed.

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) recently claimed that its men captured and killed Brigade Commander, M Uba. The terror group also shared photos to prove the kidnapping and death of the Nigerian Army general.

Peter Obi condemns the killing of the Brigade Commander in Borno Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The Nigerian Army had earlier declared Uba safe after ISWAP fighters ambushed the army general’s team along the Damboa-Biu axis in Borno State. Countering these reports, ISWAP said it had captured Uba and killed him on the spot after he was interrogated.

Reacting to the claim in a tweet on Tuesday, November 18, the former governor of Anambra state condemned the killing and called on the federal government to strengthen the country's security architecture.

Obi's comment has started generating mixed reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Iamerex commented:

"The manner in which people are being killed in Nigeria has made Nigerians see it as a normal thing, and we must say no to such a lifestyle. Human lives is sacred and we must all speak strongly to condemn this madness. The FG is busy talking about 2027 while people are killed."

Olajide Idowu laments:

"When 'mandate' is reduced to judges echoing Tinubu’s victory, what becomes of the nation’s priorities? A general was killed by terrorists, schoolgirls abducted, yet the chorus is about mandate. If generals fall this way, how secure can ordinary citizens be?"

Emeka Okonkwo wrote:

"One outstanding Soldier Gone, gone too many. Now I even remember Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru."

Jerry said:

"Literally almost all political parties and opponents have been quiet about the incident going on in this country. Una go rushing the talk about Regina Daniel and her husband matter, blatantly ignoring disasters that are hairbreadth away from our doorsteps."

Samuel Essang commented:

"Rest in peace, General Uba. This one hurts deeply. Thank you for your sacrifice. Nigeria keeps losing its best. May God comfort the family and give our leaders the urgency to end this madness."

See the full statement here:

Source: Legit.ng