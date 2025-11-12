Former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, has listed some PDP governors who were on their way to the APC

Fayose, who spoke in an interview on Tuesday, explained that the governor of Taraba state, Agbu Kefas, has been handed over to the APC national chairman by President Bola Tinubu

The former governor mentioned another governor from the North-Central, who will come after Kefas from the PDP to the APC

Peter Fayose, the former governor of Ekiti State and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has disclosed the list of governors under the party who are on their way to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former governor dropped the bombshell while speaking in an interview on Tuesday, November 11, adding that Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba state will soon be dumping the party for the APC because President Bola Tinubu has handed him over to the party's national chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda.

Fayose further mentioned that the next after Kefas would be his counterparts in the north-central region, Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau. The former outspoken Ekiti governor then stated that another one would follow Mutfwang, but did not disclose his name.

Nigerians react to Fayose's revelation

However, some Nigerians have started reacting to the former governor's revelation. Below are some of their reactions:

Ahmad Ololu commended the development:

"Interesting developments! If handled wisely, political shifts like this can bring fresh energy and ideas to governance for the benefit of citizens."

Abu Bakr questioned the ruling APC's strategy:

"My question remains, how many governors will be enough for Tinubu and his APC? Will 36 be enough, or do they need to create more states and governors for him before the 2027 election?"

Olumide Olorunfemi criticised the development:

"A govt without a strong,policy-driven opposition is not just weak. It's boring. The competition of ideas is what forces better governance and keeps a democracy alive. Without it, we get stagnation and arrogance in power. #PDP wake up!"

Nairobobi accused the APC-led government of luring the governors with money:

"It’s apparently true that the @NGRPresident is using government funds to ‘lure’ governors and @NGRSenate members to defect to the criminal organisation called @OfficialAPCNg. We need a revolution in Nigeria fast!"

Raymondo Tye said ICC awaits some Nigerian leaders:

"All of the guys can keep wasting time and talking about irrelevance - the ppl who know, know that ICC charges are looming for many of these fake so-called leaders. That's why they must not admit or even mention the word 'genocide', they know what's coming."

