Two governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have rejected the expulsion of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, by the party's leaders at the national convention in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The PDP suspended Wike, the former governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, and the former national secretary of the party, Samuel Anyanwu.

The motion for the expulsion of the party leaders was moved by Olabode George, the former national vice chairman of the PDP. His motion was supported by Samaila Burga, the PDP chairman in Bauchi state.

Others who were suspended included the PDP's national legal adviser, Adeyemi Ajibade (SAN), AbdulRahman Mohammed, George Turner, Dan Orbih, Umar Bature, Austin Nwachukwu, Mao Chuambuwa, and Abraham Ammah.

Reacting to the suspension, two governors of the party from the northern region rejected the development, citing the unity of the party. The governors are:

Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau

The north-central state governor, in a statement, distanced himself from the motion seeking the expulsion of the PDP leaders. Mutfwang, through his director of press and public affairs, Gyang Bere, said that the development did not reflect his position.

According to Vanguard, the governor explained that the motion was never discussed at the PDP governor's forum, nor was it tabled at the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting. He stressed that such a move would be counter-productive as the PDP was trying to be stabilised and that the expulsion could further polarise the party rather than uniting it.

Ahmadu Fitiri of Adamawa

On his part, the governor of the northeast state distanced himself from the expulsion of Wike, adding that he strongly believes that the decision was not in the best interest of the PDP and that such a decision would further polarise the party.

Governor Fintiri reiterated that he remains a faithful PDP member and that he would not be part of anything that would further polarise the party. He added that "I believe that peace and reconciliation are the only ways forward for our great party."

He then called on stakeholders to work towards healing the wounds within the party, stressing that he will only support "efforts that promote peace, stability, and progress within the PDP."

