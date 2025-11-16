Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ibadan, Oyo State - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has elected new party officers on Sunday, November 16, 2025.

Governor Seyi Makinde said the new officers have the mandate of the PDP to move the party forward.

Governor Makinde congratulates newly elected PDP officers. Photo credit: @seyiamakinde

Source: Twitter

The Oyo State governor congratulated the new PDP officers led by Alhaji Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN) as Chairman.

Governor Makinde made the announcement via his Instagram account.

“Congratulations to the newly elected officers of our great party, PDP, led by Alhaji Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN) as Chairman. You now have the mandate of the PDP to move the party forward.

“Welcome to a new dispensation.”

Nigerians react

solomonkennyy

Yes, that's very lovely to hear and see, l like that, carry on and keep it up👏. God bless $OLOMON K£NN¥ Y£¥E.

animmashaun7

Where is the joy coming you better move to APC Mr Governor 💯✅

hotcake50

Chai PDP I don't how we are going to redeem this party back ooh,are you guys sure this PDP governor's are not working for APC? Because this same tanimu turaki was been accused or alleged of illegally keeping a girls he calls his daughter that her mom was his ex ,the story and the evidence brought out by this girl of multiple impregnated her and abortions were uncountable and she finally gave birth out of wedlock for him, So today you are given the same Tanimu Turaki PDP chairman.PDP is Gone.

Source: Legit.ng