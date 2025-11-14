A Federal High Court has stopped the PDP’s national convention over the exclusion of former Jigawa governor Sule Lamido

Justice Peter Lifu ruled that Lamido was unfairly denied a nomination form to contest the National Chairmanship position

INEC has also been barred from recognising any convention outcome until Lamido is included and given time to campaign

Abuja, Nigeria - Another fresh twist has hit the ongoing crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a Federal High Court in Abuja has halted the party’s national convention scheduled to hold in Ibadan, Oyo State, this weekend.

Justice Peter Lifu, in a ruling delivered on Friday, ordered the PDP to suspend all arrangements for the convention until the party includes former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, as a contestant.

According to the court, Lamido was “unjustly denied the opportunity” to obtain a nomination form for the office of National Chairman, an action the judge said violates the PDP’s constitution and internal regulations.

Justice Lifu held that political parties must provide equal opportunities for members seeking leadership positions and cannot arbitrarily shut out any aspirant.

Court stops INEC from supervising PDP's convention

The court also restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising, supervising or monitoring any convention conducted without Lamido’s inclusion.

As a consequential order, the judge directed the PDP to allow Lamido time to purchase the nomination form, mobilise supporters, and campaign before any future convention date can be fixed.

The ruling introduces yet another complication for the already embattled opposition party, which has been battling internal power struggles, factional loyalty wars, and disagreements among key stakeholders ahead of the 2025 political calendar.

Why PDP’s convention should be suspended - Saraki

Legit.ng earlier reported that Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has urged the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to suspend its planned national convention scheduled for November 15–16, 2025, in Ibadan.

Saraki described it as a potential recipe for a deeper crisis within the opposition party.

Saraki made this known in a post on his X handle on Wednesday, November 12, following a meeting with members of the Board of Trustees (BOT) Reconciliation Team of the PDP, led by Ambassador Hassan Adamu (Wakili Adamawa).

Saraki said that despite several “selfless and arduous” efforts by stakeholders to restore peace, the planned convention had become mired in extensive controversy, both political and legal.

Ex-aide to PDP national chair slams Saraki

Legit.ng earlier reported that an ex-media aide to the PDP national chairman, Iliya Damagum, blasted former Senate President Bukola Saraki for calling for the suspension of the national convention.

He described him as “Wike’s man” working to destabilise the party, arguing there is no viable alternative to proceeding as planned.

He also accused former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido, of exploiting legal disputes for personal political gain.

