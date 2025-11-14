Former Jigawa governor Sule Lamido has clarified that reports of him withdrawing his lawsuit against the PDP were false

The Federal High Court affirmed Lamido’s right to contest for PDP National Chair, halting the Ibadan convention temporarily and stopping INEC from supervising it

Rumours were spread across social media that Lamido withdrew the suit earlier through his lawyer

Former Jigawa State Governor and PDP stalwart, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has addressed circulating reports suggesting he had directed a withdrawal of his suit against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the ongoing national convention.

Lamido described the stories as false and misleading, urging party members and the public to disregard them.

Fake News: Sule Lamido Denies Pulling Back Lawsuit Against PDP's Convention. Photo credit: @OfficialPDPNig/Sule Lamido

Source: Twitter

He reacted via his social handles on Friday evening, saying he had received multiple calls from concerned PDP members following the widespread dissemination of the reports.

He clarified that a Federal High Court in Abuja had affirmed his right to contest for the PDP National Chairmanship, and issued an order halting the Ibadan convention scheduled for November 15–16, 2025, until the party complied with the court ruling.

He said:

"I have received several telephone calls across the country from PDP members about the story below making the rounds in Ibadan at the purported PDP Convention venue. I urge members to note as follows"

"The story/statement attributed to me below is false."

What the high court says

A Federal High Court had today passed a judgment affirming Lamido's right to contest the chairmanship of the PDP, stopping the Ibadan Convention holding on 15-16 November 2025 until the party complies with the Court ruling.

The court also restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from supervising or recognising the outcome of the convention. Certified copies of the order were delivered to both PDP and INEC.

Lamido further explained that he did not have any meeting with the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, as circulated in the fake news.

Fake News: Sule Lamido Denies Pulling Back Lawsuit Against PDP's Convention. Photo credit: Sule Lamido

Source: Facebook

Court stops PDP from holding national convention

Legit.ng earlier reported that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has been stopped from holding its planned National Convention in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The planned PDP national convention was slated for Saturday, November 15, and Sunday, November 16, 2025.

Justice Peter Lifu, in his ruling on Tuesday, November 11, explained the reason for restraining the PDP from holding its 2025 convention.

Ex-aide to PDP national chair slams Saraki

Legit.ng earlier reported that an ex-media aide to the PDP national chairman, Iliya Damagum, blasted former Senate President Bukola Saraki for calling for the suspension of the national convention.

He described him as “Wike’s man” working to destabilise the party, arguing there is no viable alternative to proceeding as planned.

He also accused the former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido, of exploiting legal disputes for personal political gain.

Source: Legit.ng