Two former principal officers have been suspended by the Benue State House of Assembly, Makurdi

The former Majority Leader, Hon. Saater Tiseer, and former Minority Leader, Rt. Hon. Michael Audu was suspended on Friday, November 14, 2025

The Speaker, Hon. Berger Alfred Emberga, presided over the plenary, where the decision to suspend the lawmakers was taken

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Makurdi, Benue state - The former Majority Leader, Hon. Saater Tiseer, and former Minority Leader, Rt. Hon. Michael Audu have been suspended from the Benue State House of Assembly.

The two lawmakers were suspended over alleged gross misconduct deemed capable of undermining the unity and integrity of the House.

As reported by The Nation, the two former principal officers were suspended during plenary on Friday, November 14, 2025, presided over by Speaker Hon. Berger Alfred Emberga.

Tiseer and Audu were accused of abusing their positions for personal gain, in violation of the House’s Standing Orders.

The current Majority Leader, Hon. Thomas Dugeri, who moved the motion, said the conduct of the former leaders had brought the House into disrepute.

Dugeri disclosed that an ad-hoc committee found them guilty of misusing their offices in ways incompatible with their oaths of office and membership.

The House suspended Hon. Saater Tiseer for six months and Hon. Michael Audu for three months to serve as a deterrent to others, following the committee’s indictment.

Benue Assembly suspends four lawmakers.

Recall that four lawmakers in Benue State were suspended for six months following an alleged plot to impeach the Speaker of the House of Assembly.

The suspension was triggered by a motion of urgent importance, accusing the legislators of attempting to destabilise the Assembly.

Speaker Aondona Dajoh has also appointed a new spokesperson, replacing one of the suspended members.

Benue Assembly Speaker resigns, gives reason

Legit.ng also reported that Aondona Dajoh stepped down as Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, citing the decision as being in the state's best interest.

His resignation follows the suspension of four lawmakers accused of attempting to destabilise the Assembly.

Governor Hyacinth Alia has denied any involvement in the alleged move to impeach Dajoh, maintaining a cordial relationship with the legislature.

Source: Legit.ng