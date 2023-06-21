Benue State House of Assembly has recommended the immediate suspension of the elected Council Chairmen in the 23 local government areas of the state

They also recommended that the legislative councils also be suspended for conniving with the Executive Councils to mismanage public funds put in their trust

The suspended chairmen have been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of their respective councils to their Directors of General Service and Administration

23 local government chairmen were on Wednesday, June 21, suspended by the Benue State House of Assembly.

According to the Assembly, the chairmen's suspension was with immediate effect over the alleged misappropriation of funds, Daily Trust reported.

Benue Assembly recommends the suspension of 23 LG council chairmen a few weeks after their meeting with Governo Hyacinth Alia. Photo credit: Rev Fr Dr Hyacinth Alia

Source: Facebook

Speaker of the House, Aondona Dajoh, made this known during plenary after a consideration of the report of the ad-hoc committee set up to investigate the income and expenditures report forwarded to it by the Governor, Rev Fr Dr Hyacinth Alia.

Why Benue Assembly Suspends 23 Council chairmen, reason revealed

Dajoh said that the suspension became necessary in order to pave the way for smooth and detailed investigation into the income and expenditures of the councils by the House, Vanguard report added.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The sacked Council Chairmen were elected in May 2022 during the Samuel Ortom-led administration on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), The Punch reported.

Drama as Governor Alia’s candidate floors SGF Akume’s choice to emerge Benue speaker

The anointed candidate of Governor Hyacinth Alia, Hon Hyacinth Aondona Dajoh, a first-timer in the parliament, has emerged as the Speaker of the 10th Benue State House of Assembly.

Dajoh emerged as Speaker after polling 17 votes in a runoff election against 15 votes polled by the Secretary General of the Federation, George Akume’s preferred candidate, Mrs Beckie Orpin, who is also a first-time lawmaker.

It was gathered that Dajoh’s emergence was not a smooth political journey as it has not without intrigues and power play behind the scene.

George Akume sworn in as SGF, makes promises to Nigerians

The newly sworn-in Secretary of the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has made a promise to Nigeria after he was appointed by President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, June 2.

Akume promised not to disappoint Nigerians, President Tinubu, and his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Source: Legit.ng