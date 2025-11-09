Bianca Ojukwu hailed Soludo on his re-election following landslide victory in Anambra State

Awka, Anambra state - The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has hailed governor Chukwuma Soludo on his re-election.

This follows his landslide victory in Saturday’s Anambra State governorship election.

Legit.ng reports that Soludo, who ran under the banner of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), was declared the winner after sweeping all 21 local government areas in the state, a result widely regarded as one of the most decisive in recent Anambra political history.

Reacting in a post on her official X (formerly Twitter) account, Ojukwu described the outcome as “a landslide” and expressed gratitude to the people of Anambra for their steadfast support for the party, Vanguard reported.

“It’s official! APGA wins in all the 21 local governments of Anambra State. It’s a landslide! Thank you, good people of Anambra, for keeping the faith!

“Congratulations, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the Solution Governor. One good term deserves another! God of Moses! May Your name be praised forevermore!" she wrote.

INEC declares Soludo winner of Anambra election

The state returning officer and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin, Professor Omoregie Edoba, announced Soludo’s victory at the state headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Awka early Sunday morning.

“I hereby declare that Soludo Chukwuma Charles of the APGA, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” Professor Edoba stated.

According to INEC’s official results, Soludo garnered 422,664 votes, defeating his closest rival, Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 99,445 votes, Channels Television reported.

Other candidates trailed behind, Paul Chukwuma of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) polled 37,753 votes, John Nwosu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) secured 8,208 votes, George Moghalu of the Labour Party (LP) had 10,576 votes, and Jude Ezenwafor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) managed 1,401 votes.

Supporters of the APGA have described the election as a reaffirmation of the people’s trust in Soludo’s administration, noting that his performance in office has resonated across the state.

Ojukwu’s message, widely shared online, reflects growing optimism among party loyalists that Soludo’s second term will consolidate his developmental strides and strengthen APGA’s influence in the region.

Soludo's Anambra victory: Tinubu speaks out

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Professor Chukwuma Soludo on his re-election as Governor of Anambra state, describing the victory as “an affirmation of visionary and progressive leadership.”

In a statement issued on Sunday, November 9, President Tinubu said Soludo’s success at the polls reflected the trust and confidence of the people of Anambra in his administration.

