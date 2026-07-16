A Nigerian man booked an entire row of three seats on an Arik Air flight just to avoid sitting next to strangers during his trip

He documented the experience on TikTok, showing all three boarding passes issued in his name and the empty seats beside him

The video went viral as viewers related to his desire for personal space, with many weighing in on whether they would do the same

A Nigerian man made a bold move on a recent Arik Air flight, purchasing all three seats in his row simply because he was not in the mood for company.

The young man, dressed in a tan patterned shirt, red cap, and sunglasses, captured the entire experience on TikTok.

Man buys three airplane seats. Photo credit: @Micknaill/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man books 3 seats on Arik Air

He opened the clip by holding up three boarding passes, all issued in his name, with the on-screen caption reading:

"Booked all 3 seats just because I'm not in the mood to have anyone sitting by my side."

Micknaill then panned the camera to show the two empty seats beside him, confirming he had the row entirely to himself for the duration of the flight.

The clip ended with him walking through Arrival Hall A at his destination airport, seemingly satisfied with how the trip went.

Reactions as man buys 3 flight tickets

The TikTok video quickly resonated with viewers, tapping into a feeling many travellers quietly nurse but rarely act on.

For this passenger, the solution was straightforward: pay for the peace and enjoy the journey undisturbed.

@Oluwadamilola_Gina said:

"Dearest sir, I write this application in all humbleness in my heart to spend your money with you. Thank you for your understanding. Best regards."

@Souvenir Base By Chi said:

"Done it in a taxi too, couple of times. If I am rushing somewhere and I need the car to move and they are wasting my time or I am in a happy mood and need to relax my legs. The difference with yours is the price. Yours is more expensive."

@Queen Dera added: why

"With all due respect,ara na apu gi sir if only you gave me that mon to add to my business."

See the post below:

Man flies for 30 hours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who travelled to Australia opened up to netizens about his reason for leaving Nigeria.

In a post shared via his official account, he disclosed that he was on air for about 30 hours during the journey.

Source: Legit.ng