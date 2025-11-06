Senate President Godswill Akpabio cautions the new minister, Kingsley Udeh, against commenting on U.S. President Donald Trump

Udeh from Enugu replaces Uche Nnaji, who resigned as Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology

Trump’s recent remarks about Nigeria’s treatment of Christians spark debate among lawmakers

Abuja, Nigeria - Senate President Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday, November 6, has advised a ministerial nominee, Kingsley Udeh (SAN), to avoid answering any questions related to U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent comments on Nigeria.

Udeh, who appeared before the Senate for screening, was nominated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to replace Uche Nnaji, the former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology. Nnaji resigned last month following controversy surrounding his academic credentials.

Akpabio asks Tinubu's new minister to ignore any question on Trump.

Akpabio: “Ignore any question on Trump”

During the screening session, Akpabio urged senators to focus on the nominee’s competence and experience, adding a light-hearted caution before the questioning began.

After a brief exchange, the Senate President moved for Udeh’s confirmation

“The only question I will urge you to ignore is commenting on Trump,” Akpabio told the nominee as lawmakers chuckled.

“Is it the will of the Senate that the nominee, being versatile and not responding to questions on Trump, should take a bow?” he asked.

“The ‘Ayes’ have it,” Following a voice vote, Akpabio declared.

Trump’s remarks spark mixed reactions

Trump recently claimed that Nigerian authorities were overlooking what he described as “systematic persecution” and “genocide” against Christians, remarks that have stirred reactions among lawmakers and civil society groups.

President Tinubu Officially Swears In Jamila Doro, Udeh As New Ministers.

When the issue was raised at Tuesday’s plenary, Akpabio took a neutral stance, saying:

“Who am I to reply Trump?”

The Senate President’s latest comment adds a lighter twist to what has become a sensitive diplomatic issue between Abuja and Washington.

US ready to work with Nigeria

Recall that the United States government had issued a statement over the alleged Christian genocide in the northern part of the country.

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom said America is ready to work with the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government.

The chairperson of the commission, Vicky Hartzler, shared more details about the latest development.

