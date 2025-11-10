Top Nigerian lawyer Barr Gideon Ebong urged citizens to reject veiled threats of neocolonialism following US invasion threats

US President Trump suggested deploying troops or air strikes in Nigeria after designating the country a “Country of Particular Concern”

Barr Gideon said Nigeria does not need foreign intervention and called for political will to defeat terrorists within and outside the North

Top Nigerian lawyer and political analyst, Barr. Gideon Ebong, has urged citizens to reject what he described as “veiled threats of neocolonialism.”

His comments are coming in the wake of US President Donald Trump's threats of invasion in Nigeria following alleged Christian genocide in the country.

US Invasion Threats: "Why Nigerians Must Reject Trump," Top Lawyer Speaks

Source: UGC

Furthermore, a circulating video showed Trump suggesting the possibility of deploying American troops or carrying out air strikes in Nigeria.

The remarks came after his recent designation of the country as a “Country of Particular Concern” over alleged persecution of Christians.

In the video, a journalist asked Trump whether he envisaged “US boots on the ground or air strikes in Nigeria.” T

Trump replied:

“Could be, I mean a lot of things. I envisage a lot of things. They are killing record numbers of Christians in Nigeria…That part of the world, very bad. They are killing Christians and killing them in very large numbers. We are not going to allow that to happen.”

Christianity facing existential threat, says Trump

Trump had accused the Nigerian government of failing to protect Christians from extremist attacks in the northern part of the country.

In a statement shared on the White House X handle on 31 October 2025, he said: “Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a ‘COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN’…When Christians, or any such group, are sl@ughtered like is happening in Nigeria, something must be done.”

The US President also directed the US Department of Defence to “prepare for potential military action in Nigeria” and announced an immediate halt to US assistance and aid to the country, warning that America may “very well go into that now disgraced country, guns-a-blazing,” vowing to “wipe out the Islamic terrorists.”

Lawyer urges Nigerians to resist foreign interference

In light of the above, in a quick reaction cited by Legit.ng on Monday, November 10, Barr. Ebong said:

“Nigerians should be able to spot at first sight indices of new colonialism rather than seeing a gift from promoters of foreign agendas. Independence entails courage, and our government must focus on defeating terrorists within and outside the North.”

Bar. Ebong added that the country does not need foreign intervention to tackle its security challenges, insisting that political will and proper mobilisation of national resources are sufficient.

Source: Legit.ng