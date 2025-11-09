The African Action Congress(AAC) governorship candidate Chioma Ifemeludike, has reacted to the outcome of the Anambra election

Ifemeludike declared herself a winner despite securing 292 votes according to results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission

The Nigerian actress and filmmaker better known as IfeDike sent an important message to her supporters

Awka, Anambra State - The African Action Congress(AAC) governorship candidate Chioma Ifemeludike, has declared herself a winner despite securing 292 votes in the Saturday, November 8 Anambra State governorship election.

Legit.ng reports that INEC declared All Progressives Grand Alliance candidate, Chukwuma Charles Soludo, as the winner with 422,664 votes.

Ifemeludike said her integrity stands firm and higher than political deception.

The female governorship candidate stated this while reacting to the results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

In a post via her Twitter handle @ife_dike, she wrote:

“Integrity stands firm and higher than political deception.

“I’m a Winner!”

In another tweet, Ifemeludike visited her supporters for a lunch to wine and hugs.

“Dear 292 Solidarity voters, when can we have lunch, wine and hugs…?

“I can’t wait. Thank you 🙏🏾❤️ I love you 💕

#akaekpuchionwa

