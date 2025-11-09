Anambra Guber Election: AAC Candidate Sends Message To Supporters, “Dear 292 Solidarity Voters”
- The African Action Congress(AAC) governorship candidate Chioma Ifemeludike, has reacted to the outcome of the Anambra election
- Ifemeludike declared herself a winner despite securing 292 votes according to results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission
- The Nigerian actress and filmmaker better known as IfeDike sent an important message to her supporters
Adekunle Dada
Awka, Anambra State - The African Action Congress(AAC) governorship candidate Chioma Ifemeludike, has declared herself a winner despite securing 292 votes in the Saturday, November 8 Anambra State governorship election.
Legit.ng reports that INEC declared All Progressives Grand Alliance candidate, Chukwuma Charles Soludo, as the winner with 422,664 votes.
Ifemeludike said her integrity stands firm and higher than political deception.
The female governorship candidate stated this while reacting to the results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission.
In a post via her Twitter handle @ife_dike, she wrote:
“Integrity stands firm and higher than political deception.
“I’m a Winner!”
In another tweet, Ifemeludike visited her supporters for a lunch to wine and hugs.
“Dear 292 Solidarity voters, when can we have lunch, wine and hugs…?
“I can’t wait. Thank you 🙏🏾❤️ I love you 💕
#akaekpuchionwa
APC taunts Obi after losing polling unit
Recall that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State reacted after Peter Obi lost his polling unit at the Anambra governorship election.
Obi's Labour Party lost to the APC at the former Anambra governors' polling unit on Saturday, November 8, 2025.
APC Lagos spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, issued a statement on Sunday, November 9, 2025, taunting Obi after the defeat.
Tinubu Reacts as Soludo Wins Anambra Governorship Election
Legit.ng also reported that President Bola Tinubu congratulated Soludo on his re-election describing it as proof of visionary and progressive leadership in Anambra state.
The president hailed the peaceful conduct of the election commending INEC and security agencies for ensuring transparency.
Tinubu praised Soludo’s intellect and governance style urging unity while pledging continued federal collaboration with Anambra.
