Breaking: Soludo Leads as INEC Collates Results In Anambra Election, Full Results Emerge
- Voting in the Anambra state governorship election held on Saturday, November 8, 2025, all polling officers have concluded
- All polling officers have completed the announcement of results from the 5,718 polling units across the state’s 21 local government areas
- INEC is set to announce Governor Charles Soludo of APGA as the winner of the Anambra governorship election in a historic landslide
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Awka, Anambra state - Other things being equal, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra, Chukwuma Charles Soludo, will be declared the winner of the governorship election held on Saturday, November 8, 2025, in the state.
Unofficial results show that Prof. Soludo has scored the majority of the lawful votes, is widely expected to be declared the winner and returned elected by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Soludo poised for victory in Anambra election
The final results showed that Soludo won every single local government area (LGA), Channels Television noted on Sunday morning, November 9.
Soludo triumphed with massive margins.
Anambra: LP polling unit produces winner
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Labour Party's George Moghalu lost his polling unit to APGA's Governor Soludo.
The presiding officer, Okonkwo Ebere, announced the result of Moghalu's polling unit after the election was concluded.
Moghalu, who voted at Uruagu Ward 1 in Nnewi North LGA, secured 22 votes. APC’s Ukachukwu scored just 5 votes, while Soludo polled 57 votes to win the polling unit.
Source: Legit.ng
