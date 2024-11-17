The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has been declared the winner of the Ondo state governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced that Aiyedatiwa polled 366,781 votes

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the ruling APC and Aiyedatiwa's victory over PDP and other contenders

Akure, Ondo state - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as the winner of the Ondo state governorship election.

Prof Olayemi Akinwunmi, the presiding officer in the election, announced that Governor Aiyedatiwa polled 366,781 votes in the Saturday, November 16 election.

Akinwunmi added that Governor Aiyedatiwa won the 18 local governments, while PDP's Agboola Ajayi scored 117, 845 votes to come second.

Nigerians react as APC's Aiyedatiwa wins Ondo election

@MrTomide

Home and dry. Congratulations to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and the Ondo state APC family on a successful and massive electoral victory. The landslide margin recorded in the election is an indication that the majority of voters believe in our capacity to steer the ship of state.

@DrSRJ_

After the overwhelming victory of the All Progressives Congress in the Ondo gubernatorial election, alongside Comrade Philip Shuaibu, I paid a courtesy visit to the Asiwaju of Musulumi, Alhaji Tunde Badmus at his residence in Osogbo.

@DavidsOffo

APC - 366,781

PDP - 117,845

Multiply PDP result by 300%, it is still not up to what APC got in Ondo state.

Congratulations once again, Oga Lucky.

@PharmArinzee

I have seen enough, APC Retains Ondo gubernatorial seat.

Defeating Agboola Ajayi of the PDP by a very large margin.

@Theolaw19

Ondo decides.

APC promised to use the same template that was used in Edo to win the election and they're living up to their promise.

@TanimolaKolade

With all the money PDP and its candidate spent in Ondo State to bribe voters, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa still won the election.

It is a testament that the APC-led Government in Ondo State is delivering on its promises.

Political parties should emulate APC in allowing free and fair elections instead of trying to manipulate voters.

@Adekz9663

The election in Edo and Ondo shows that with the corporation in APC, it would be very difficult for other parties to win..even if PDP, LP, and NNPP should emerge, they won't still defeat APC. The party over strong and that's the work of Jagaban Borgu 💪

@FolaDeji5

I told someone that APC will not only win the Ondo election, it's going to be with a wild margin.

How Aiyedatiwa defeated Ajayi in Ondo governorship election

Legit.ng earlier reported that after sorting and counting, Governor Aiyedatiwa of the APC triumphed in all 18 LGAs in the just-concluded Ondo election.

Governor Aiyedatiwa retained his governorship position by defeating the PDP, SDP, and Labour Party (LP) candidates.

