AnambraDecides2025: Live Results from Polling Units in Anambra Governorship Election
Awka, Anambra state—Anambra state governorship Election 2025 is underway, and eligible voters across the 21 local government areas in the southeast state are casting their votes to decide the next governor in the race.
Though a total of 16 candidates are on the ballots, the key contenders in the election are Charles Soludo (APGA), Dr Nicholas Ukachukwu (APC), Dr George Moghalu (Labour Party), and Jude Ezenwafor (PDP).
Stay tuned for Legit.ng's live updates and a detailed breakdown of polling unit results as they come in.
