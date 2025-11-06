Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has approved Friday, November 7, as a work-free day for workers in the state

Theodora Igwegbe, the Head of Service (HOS), in Awka, the state capital, on Thursday, November 6, announced the development

Igwegbe maintained that the move was to allow workers in the state to travel to their respective places and fully participate in the Saturday governorship election

This was disclosed in a statement by Theodora Igwegbe, the Head of Service (HOS), in Awka, the state capital, on Thursday, November 6.

Soludo approves public holiday in Anambra

According to Igwegbe, the announcement was approved by Governor Charles Soludo, adding that it would allow the workers in the state to travel to their respective places to take part in the election.

She added that the move was to encourage the state workforce to actively participate in the Saturday governorship election. She maintained that the electoral process is a civic responsibility and an important contribution of the state's civil servants to democracy and good governance.

The Head of Service then directed all political appointees, permanent secretaries, and heads of government ministries, agencies and departments to inform their staff about the development and enforce full compliance.

Meanwhile, analyses have shown that Governor Charles Soludo has a chance of winning the election. Governor Soludo is one of the opposition parties that stood out in Nigerian politics, considering the fact that his party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), controlled only the state. These and many other factors could secure the governor a second term in office.

Police speak on Anambra governorship election

This is as the Inspector General of Police ( IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has warned the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Eastern Security Network (ESN), and other non-state actors to steer clear of the Saturday, November 8, governorship election in Anambra state.

Egbetokun said any attempt to disrupt the exercise “shall invite an immediate, coordinated and overwhelming law enforcement response.”

He gave the warning during the signing of a Peace Accord by 16 political parties participating in the election on Monday, November 3, 2025. As reported by Leadership, Egbetokun was represented by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ben Okoro.

He disclosed that the Police have precision-targeted intelligence operations to identify, isolate, and dismantle any network or individual who commits acts of intimidation or violence during or after the election.

