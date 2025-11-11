Senator Agom Jarigbe dumps PDP for APC citing deep divisions within the opposition party and promises stronger representation for Cross River North

Senator Agom Jarigbe, representing Cross River North Senatorial District, has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing unresolved internal crises within his former party.

The senator’s resignation was formally announced on Tuesday, November 11, during plenary at the National Assembly, where the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, read his letter to colleagues.

Senator cites irreconcilable differences in PDP

In his resignation letter, Senator Jarigbe said his decision followed “deep and thoughtful reflection” on the challenges facing the PDP at both state and national levels.

“I rise to formally notify you and the distinguished leadership of the Senate of my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party, on whose platform I was elected to represent the good people of Cross River North Senatorial District.

“The decision has been taken after a deep and thoughtful reflection on the current state of my former party. It is with profound regret that I cite the prevailing deep-seated and irreconcilable differences, as well as the persistent and deliberate factions within the party at both the national and state levels, as a primary reason for my departure," he stated.

Joins APC to ensure ‘effective representation’

Explaining his decision to join the ruling APC, Jarigbe said he believed the party provides a more stable and progressive platform for delivering democratic dividends to his constituents.

“In light of the foregoing, and in the best interests of my constituents, and my continued pursuit of effective representation, I have decided to join the ranks of the All Progressives Congress.

“I believe that the APC, under the leadership of our President, His Excellency Bola Tinubu, and your own steady leadership of the National Assembly, provides the stable and progressive platform necessary to effectively deliver on the mandate and expectations of the people of Cross River North," he said.

Senate welcomes new APC member

After the letter was read, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin welcomed the senator to his new party.

“You are most welcome. Please welcome him,” Jibrin said.

PDP crisis deepens amid defections

Jarigbe’s defection adds to the mounting troubles in the PDP, which has been rocked by leadership tussles and internal factionalism.

The party is currently split between supporters of Acting National Chairman Umar Damagum and those loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The feud has escalated into mutual suspensions between the factions.

The crisis intensified following a Federal High Court ruling in Abuja halting the PDP’s planned national convention slated for November 15 and 16 in Ibadan, Oyo state, a development that has further weakened the party’s cohesion ahead of the 2027 general elections.

