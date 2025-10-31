The immediate past Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Retired Gen. Christopher Musa, has finally spoken after leaving office

Musa said his 39-year military career in the service to Nigeria was the greatest honour of his life

Legit.ng reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sacked service chiefs, including Musa, amid an alleged coup plot to overthrow President Tinubu

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The immediate past Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Retired Gen. Christopher Musa, said Nigeria is a nation worth fighting for.

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced the sacking of service chiefs, including the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa.

Former CDS Musa appreciates Tinubu for the opportunity to serve.

Musa said, though he is no longer in service, he “remains a soldier at heart”.

As reported by Daily Trust, Musa stated this while speaking during his pull-out service on Friday, October 31, 2025.

He described his 39-year military career in the service to the nation as the greatest honour of his life.

Musa called on the soldiers to remain steadfast in their commitment to national security.

He acknowledged the tireless efforts of his fellow military leaders and the Nigerian people in supporting the nation’s security.

The retired CDS said the parade marked the culmination of a career dedicated to the protection and unity of Nigeria.

“This pulling-out parade is not just a ceremony; it marks the end of a journey of service that has lasted 39 years and four months, and the beginning of a new chapter in my life.

“I am humbled by the privilege to have served our great nation, and I can proudly say Nigeria’s security is in capable hands.”

Musa thanked President Bola Tinubu for the confidence reposed in him to lead the Armed Forces.

He congratulated his successor and other Service Chiefs, pledging his continued support.

According to The Punch, speaking further, he said:

“As I hang my uniform today, I do so with a clear conscience, knowing that I gave my all. I leave with cherished memories of camaraderie — of battles fought and triumphs celebrated as one family. The sound of the bugle may change for me, but the soldier’s heart beats on forever.”

He urged members of the armed forces to maintain their loyalty, professionalism, and commitment to Nigeria's unity.

According to Musa, the mission of safeguarding Nigeria’s territorial integrity must remain paramount.

