The Senate experienced a fresh drama on Thursday, October 30, when Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan invited the Senate president, Godswill Akpabio, to her constituency

Akpabio, who read the letter during plenary, made a brief remark on the development and disclosed that other senators are also invited

This would be a direct move by Senator Natasha to reconcile with Akpabio since her confrontation with him in February 2025

It was a dramatic moment when Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan extended an official invitation to the Senate president, Godswill Akpabio, for the commissioning of a project in Kogi Central, her senatorial district.

In the invitation, which was personally signed by the Kogi Central senator, Natasha included other senators in the invite. It was read by Akpabio during plenary on Thursday, October 30. The invitation appeared to have eased the tension between the Senate president and Natasha.

When is Natasha launching her constituency project?

According to Vanguard, the event is scheduled for Sunday, November 2, in Ihima, Kogi state. It is designed to mark the second anniversary of Natasha in the Senate.

Since February 2025, when the senator had a public confrontation with Akpabio, the duo have become political enemies. Natasha has accused Akpabio of sexual harassment, a development that has led to a legal battle between her and the Senate president.

In another case, Senator Natasha is charged with the suit of criminal defamation before the FCT High Court, while she is facing charges of alleged cybercrime at the Federal High Court. The two suits were in relation to her claim against Senate President Godswill Akpabio and the immediate past governor of Kogi, Yahaya Bello.

Natasha had publicly accused Akpabio and Yahaya Bello of plotting to assassinate her. When the hearing resumed at the FCT High Court, the federal government lawyer, David Kaswe, explained that though the case was scheduled for the hearing of the preliminary objection of Natasha, they had filed a counter-affidavit, and the defendant had not been served.

Why Senate suspend Natasha

Her dispute with Akpabio has been widely attributed to her six-month suspension from the Senate, even though the Senate committee stated that she was suspended over her deliberate violation of the Senate's standing order.

Since she returned to her duties from her suspension on September 24, Senator Natasha has gradually been engaging the Senate president during plenaries, including contributing to proceedings. For instance, she made additional prayers on the Criminal Code Act (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Her latest invitation to Senate President Akpabio appeared to be her latest direct move toward making a reconciliation with him. Upon reading the invitation on the floor of the Senate, Senator Akpabio congratulation Natasha in advance, saying, “Congratulations in advance.”

Ex-minister accuses FG of planning to jail Natasha

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kogi senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's legal tussle initiated by the federal government had commenced hearing at the Federal High Court.

Oby Ezekwesili, the former minister of Education, who witnessed the hearing on Thursday, June 19, said that the federal government asked the court to send the senator to prison.

However, the former minister disclosed that the court declined the prayer of the federal government lawyers and granted bail to Senator Natasha.

