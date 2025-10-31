Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan says her invitation to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and colleagues for a project commissioning was purely procedural

The Kogi Central lawmaker explains that her letter to the Senate was routed through the presiding officer in line with legislative custom

Following her reinstatement after a six-month suspension, Akpoti-Uduaghan has resumed active legislative work and sponsored a new autism bill

Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has explained that her invitation to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and other lawmakers for the commissioning of constituency projects in Kogi State followed due legislative procedure and was not personal.

The senator extended the invitation on Thursday, October 30, as part of activities marking her second year in office.

Her statement came amid speculation that the gesture was intended as a reconciliation move following her recent suspension by the Senate.

Invitation made through legislative procedure

Akpoti-Uduaghan said she wrote to the Senate through the presiding officer, requesting that her letter be officially read on the floor of the chamber, in line with parliamentary tradition.

“Today, as is customary for announcements of such nature, I wrote a letter to the Senate through the presiding officer to the Senate President to read on the floor,” she said.

“I put out the invitation so it wouldn’t seem like I was celebrating in isolation. I’m a progressive person. Even with ongoing court cases, I continue to carry out my duties in the chamber and follow proper procedures.”

The senator noted that her actions were guided by her belief in institutional order and due process. She added that the commissioning of projects was about service to the people, not self-promotion or political rivalry.

Senator’s Relationship With Akpabio and Recent Activities

Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Akpabio had clashed on February 20 during a heated argument over seating arrangements in the chamber. The altercation led to a series of allegations, including claims of sexual harassment, which Akpabio denied.

Subsequently, the Senate suspended Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months on March 6, following the adoption of a report by the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions.

She returned to the chamber on September 24 and has since resumed her legislative duties.

Since her reinstatement, the lawmaker has re-engaged fully in Senate activities. She attended a legislative retreat organised by the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development on October 18 and has continued to sponsor bills aimed at addressing social issues.

On Thursday, she introduced a bill seeking to establish a National Centre for Autism and six zonal centres across the country.

The proposed legislation aims to enhance early diagnosis, research, and care for individuals with autism spectrum disorders (ASD).

Akpoti-Uduaghan maintained that her invitation to the Senate President and colleagues was consistent with her commitment to collaborative governance and respect for legislative norms.

