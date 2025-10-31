President Bola Tinubu's administration and the military have continued to deny the report of the alleged failed coup plot

However, the presidential denial of the coup has not stopped more reports from emerging, particularly about the latest arrest

The latest about the failed coup plot was the report of two military officers who were said to be on the run after their names were mentioned among the plotters

A fresh report has indicated that two military officers are now on the run after they were mentioned among the senior personnel allegedly plotting to truncate the democratic rules in Nigeria.

This is as the defence authorities have continued to make significant arrests after it was earlier reportedly interrogating 16 suspects. The suspects were said to have been arrested in the first week of October in the failed coup plot.

Coup plot: Military searching for two officers

According to The Cable, 18 officers were expected to be arrested, but two of them reportedly fled and are suspected to be outside Nigeria already. More reports have continued to emerge on the thwarted coup despite the military and government's denial of the coup.

One of the officers on the run included Major JM Ganaks with the service no N/14363. He is reportedly from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), according to sources. The report indicated that Ganaks is a member of the regular course 58 of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA). He was stationed in Jaji, Kaduna.

The second officer on the run is identified as Captain G Binuga with the service no N/167722 from Taraba, a member of the regular course 64, and his station is listed as DHQ SOF Bida, Niger.

According to The Cable, "useful statements" have been provided to the authorities by some of the suspects under arrest. The information has led to more arrests so far, as sources disclosed that no less than 30 officers are now in military custody.

Air Force office detail to kill Ribadu

This came amid the report that an air force officer identified as SB Adamu, who was said to have been recently posted to the office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), was alleged to have been detailed to assassinate Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser.

According to the report, Adamu is a leader of the squadron with the service no NAF/3481. He was said to be from Jigawa state. He was reportedly posted to the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), a programme under the coordination of the ONSA.

Sources familiar with the ongoing investigation of the alleged coup plot disclosed that SB Adamu was posted to the office four weeks before the thwarting of the alleged coup plot.

Tinubu's ex-minister denies sponsoring coup

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's former minister of state for petroleum, Timipre Sylva, denied the rumour of sponsoring a coup against the president.

Sylva, who earlier served as the governor of Bayelsa state, said the rumour is totally false and politically motivated.

However, the former governor confirmed that his residence was raided by some military personnel, who did not disclose the motive of their actions.

