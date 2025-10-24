Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, has been accused of nepotism, with the claim that his son attended the meeting of directors at the government office

ADC deputy national publicity secretary, Jackie Wayas, made the claim while sharing a picture from the alleged event

Wayas' claim has started generating reactions from Nigerians, with some referencing Governor Ademola Adeleke appointing his brother and afrobeat singer, Davido

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has been dragged by Jackie Wayas, the deputy national publicity secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Wayas, in a tweet on social media, alleged that the minister's son attended an official meeting of directors from the Ministry of Aviation and the FCT at Wike's office. She questioned when government affairs became family affairs.

Nigerians react to ADC comment on Wike

However, the ADC's chieftain's comment has started generating reactions on social media, with some referring her to the recent appointment of Afro-beat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, by his uncle and governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke.

Governor Adeleke is in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while Wike, though still a member of the leading opposition but has vowed to support President Bola Tinubu, the prospective candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in the 2027 election.

Recall that Wike was appointed as minister under the ruling party by President Tinubu. He supported Tinubu in the 2023 election, and the APC won the presidential election in Rivers when Wike was the governor of the state during the last general election.

Below are some of the reactions to Wayas' claim:

Diya Adeogun faulted the development:

"When elected and appointed politicians allow their family members, wife, sons and daughters to participate actively in governance, they risk being judged by citizens for nepotism and image branding. Yoruba have a saying to discourage such practice: 'Igbagbo baba ko le gba omo la'".

Kehinde referenced Davido's appointment and questioned why the opposition was silent on it:

"This question should be directed at gov @AAdeleke_01 of Osun State. Or are you blind to his making his family members part of his cabinet?"

Adekunle Gbadamosi also cited the case of Governor Adeleke:

"Since Adeleke in Osun state started appointing his family members to the government."

August Chris posited that nepotism is a human nature:

"Some of you criticising Wike would actually do the same if you had the chance. Nepotism didn’t start today, and it will not end with Wike."

Nekre commented:

"Nigerians should wait and see how these politicians' kids will take over from their parents in no distant time."

Kanu mentions Wike, others as witnesses

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's ministers, including Wike, have been named by Nnamdi Kanu as his witnesses as he prepares to defend himself in his ongoing terrorism trial.

The embattled leader of the proscribed IPOB also mentioned two prominent governors from the Southeast and Southwest, under the umbrella of the ruling APC.

Nnamu Kanu also mentioned several appointees of late President Muhammadu Buhari, including the former AGF, Abubakar Malami.

