The Concerned Christian Youth Forum (CCYF) has urged world leaders and rights groups to take decisive action against violence against Christians in Nigeria

The group cited over a decade of killings and attacks, lamenting global silence despite mounting casualties

Meanwhile, the United States Special Envoy for Arab and African Affairs, Massad Boulos, reacted to the allegations of an ongoing genocide against Christians in Nigeria

Abuja, FCT - The Concerned Christian Youth Forum (CCYF) has urged world leaders, international human rights bodies, and faith-based organisations to speak out and take concrete steps to address alleged growing violence against Christians in Nigeria.

In a statement released on Friday, October 9, the group said killings, abductions, and attacks targeting Christian communities have become too frequent to ignore. It also raised accusations of attempting to distort the situation and protect those responsible.

The Concerned Christian Youth Forum (CCYF) has called on global leaders and human rights bodies to act against violence and persecution of Christians in Nigeria

Source: Original

“We, the Concerned Christian Youth Forum, stand with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and other courageous voices who have consistently cried out for justice," the statement read.

The forum cited incidents dating back to 2010, saying thousands of Christians had lost their lives while churches, pastors, and entire communities were attacked. It lamented that global reaction had remained muted despite the scale of the violence.

“Even President Bola Tinubu, long before assuming office, joined others in condemning the killings,” the group said, adding that international attention must now translate into “real action.”

The CCYF welcomed recent signs of global concern regarding the development.

“It is becoming increasingly difficult to deny or ignore the appalling reality of these attacks," the group said.

CCYF warns against misinformation

The youth group also criticised what it called “paid propagandists” seeking to politicise the situation.

“To these individuals, we say: your lies will not stand,” the CCYF stated. “The truth will prevail, and those who deny these atrocities will one day be remembered as complicit in crimes against humanity.”

The group sent an appeal to the United Nations, the African Union, and Western governments to intensify efforts to end the violence and ensure accountability in the country.

US speaks on alleged genocide against Christians in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the United States Special Envoy for Arab and African Affairs, Massad Boulos, dismissed allegations of an ongoing genocide against Christians in Nigeria.

The US envoy further insisted that terrorism in the country has affected both Christians and Muslims. Boulos, who serves as a senior adviser to former US President Donald Trump, made the clarification during a visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday, October 17.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Boulos stated that terrorist activities in Nigeria transcend religious and ethnic lines. "Those people who are on the ground know that terrorism is religionless, colourless, and tribeless," he stated.

Source: Legit.ng