Why Senator Ned Nwoko Wants Nigerians to Be Given Licence to Own Guns
- Senator Ned Nwoko has urged the Nigerian government to consider licensing civilian gun ownership as a means to combat rising insecurity
- He cited the kidnapping of his senior legislative aide in Galadimawa as a stark example of citizens’ vulnerability
- Nwoko believes that legal access to firearms could empower Nigerians to defend themselves and deter criminal activity
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off
Senator Ned Nwoko has called for a policy shift that would allow Nigerians to legally own firearms, citing rising insecurity and personal experiences with violent crime as key motivations behind his proposal.
In a video interview, the Delta North Senator recounted a harrowing incident involving his senior legislative aide, who was kidnapped in November last year.
Nwoko described how the kidnappers operated with impunity, moving from house to house in the Galadimawa estate in Abuja.
“My senior legislative aid was kidnapped last year in November. I was told about the circumstances with which the kidnappers went from house to house in his estate in Galadimawa,” he said.
The lawmaker argued that if his aide or other residents had been armed with licensed firearms, the situation might have played out differently. He suggested that the presence of guns could deter criminal activity and empower citizens to defend themselves against such threats.
“What if I a guy like my SLA had a gun, a licensed gun he would have been picked like a chicken. If he had a gun or people in his street had guns, the kidnappers would not have had it so easy,” Nwoko stated.
He further highlighted the frequency with which kidnappers stop vehicles and force passengers out, often emboldened by their own possession of weapons. According to Nwoko, enabling responsible Nigerians to own guns could serve as a countermeasure to such attacks.
”All the time you will see kidnappers stop people at the road and ask them to come out just because they had a gun. What can reduce such an issue is to allow Nigerians who want to have guns to have them to protect themselves,” he added.
Ned Nwoko finally breaks silence amidst allegation of domestic violence against Regina, shares video
See the YouTube video below:
Rising insecurity fuels debate on gun
Nwoko’s remarks have reignited discussions around civilian gun ownership in Nigeria, a country grappling with widespread insecurity, including kidnapping, banditry, and armed robbery.
While current laws heavily restrict access to firearms, the senator’s comments suggest a growing appetite among some lawmakers for a reassessment of national gun policy.
His proposal aligns with broader concerns about the ability of security agencies to respond swiftly to threats, especially in residential areas.
Advocates of gun licensing argue that responsible ownership could complement existing security efforts, while critics warn of potential misuse and escalation of violence.
Primate Ayodele’s prophecy about Ned Nwoko emerges
Legit.ng earlier reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has issued a pointed warning to Senator Ned Nwoko of Delta State, cautioning him against pursuing a governorship ambition.
The prophecy has surfaced at a time when reports of a rift between Nwoko and his wife, actress Regina Daniels, continue to circulate.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is a journalist with more than five years of experience. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Ekiti State University (2018). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022), and Staff Writer at The Movee (2018). He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. Email: basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.