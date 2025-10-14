African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Kelly Agaba, has reacted to the defection of state governors to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Agaba said the state governors defecting to the ruling APC will not determine the outcome of the 2027 election

The ADC chieftain, who is also a political analyst, disclosed that the party is working on getting some governors to join them

FCT, Abuja - The coordinator of the Citizens Coalition, Kelly Agaba, said the defections of governors to the APC are not the sole determinant of the 2027 election.

Agaba, who is also a chieftain of the ADC, discouraged Nigerians from speculating that the 2027 election will be determined by governors’ defection to the APC.

He said the political landscape is much more complex than the loyalties of a few individuals.

The political analyst stated this during an exclusive chat with legit.ng over the weekend.

“To put it simply, the defections of governors to the APC should not be seen as a sole determinant of the 2027 election. The political landscape is much more complex and cannot be reduced to the shifting loyalties of a few individuals.

“The tide and political climate in a given election year speak louder than the seemingly significant defections of governors. It would be a mistake to solely rely on these defections as a gauge for electoral victory.”

Speaking on why the ADC has not been able to attract any governors to their party, he said:

“I can tell you that many governors are still pro-ADC, but some may have their own reasons for aligning themselves with the APC. However, it is important to remember that it is not the governors who determine electoral victory, but the people. And the ADC is a party for all Nigerians, not just a select group.”

Agaba, however, said some governors from the North East and South West will soon defect to the ADC.

“Yes, I believe we will see some governors joining the ADC train from the North East down to the South West before the end of the year or early January. The party has been gaining momentum, and it is only a matter of time before more leaders see the potential of the ADC and join us.”

Governor Peter Mbah’s defection to APC from PDP

Recall that Enugu state governor Peter Mbah finally dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Governor Mbah defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

The governor explained his decision to dump the PDP under which he was elected in 2023, to the ruling APC.

