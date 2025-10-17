Presidential Pardon: Tinubu Likely To Drop Controversial Names as Details Emerge
- Tinubu may drop controversial names from the presidential pardon list amid nationwide outrage over the inclusion of violent offenders
- EFCC and NDLEA raise objections, alleging that some names were “smuggled in” without proper clearance and urging a review of the list
- Attorney-General Fagbemi clarifies that no inmate has been released yet, stressing that the pardon process is still under legal and procedural review
FCT, Abuja - There are growing indications that President Bola Tinubu may remove some controversial names from the list of individuals granted presidential pardon following mounting public criticism.
Public outrage over pardon list
The development comes after the Council of State, on the recommendation of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), approved a list of 175 beneficiaries under the Presidential Prerogative of Mercy.
The list included Maj Gen Mamman Vatsa, Ken Saro-Wiwa, Maryam Sanda, and other high-profile convicts, stirring nationwide debate over the transparency of the process.
Several civil society groups and citizens have expressed outrage, questioning the inclusion of those convicted for violent crimes.
One critic told Punch:
“The President’s goodwill risks being overshadowed if individuals convicted of murder and corruption are seen walking free under a blanket pardon.”
Security agencies raise objections
Sources within the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) confirmed that some of the names were allegedly “smuggled in” without proper security clearance.
A senior security official, who preferred not to be named, said:
“Some low-level officers bypassed the criteria and included names that were never part of the approved list. The EFCC and NDLEA have strongly objected to this.”
Another government source disclosed that the President had ordered a review of the list to ensure only deserving individuals are pardoned.
“The list will be trimmed to reflect only those who genuinely merit the President’s mercy,” the official said.
AGF clarifies process still ongoing
Speaking in Abuja on Thursday, Attorney-General Fagbemi clarified that no inmate had been released yet, stressing that the process remains under review.
According to him,
“The process remains at the final administrative stage, which includes a standard review to ensure full compliance with legal and procedural requirements before any release instrument is issued.”
He added that the final verification was part of due diligence to ensure fairness and transparency.
“The rule of law does not rush; it ensures fairness,” Fagbemi emphasised.
Presidency commits to due diligence
Fagbemi further thanked Nigerians for their vigilance, noting that their feedback reflected a collective concern for justice.
“There is no delay; we are simply following the law to the letter to ensure that only those duly qualified benefit from the President’s mercy,” he stated.
Officials hinted that individuals whose release may pose a security risk or undermine public trust in the justice system are likely to be dropped from the final list.
Tinubu told to pardon Abah Kyari
Recall that Abba Kyari, once celebrated as Nigeria’s “super cop” for his high-profile arrests, was suspended in 2022.
