The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has reacted to the outrage following the pardon granted to some convicts

The Minister of Justice , Lateef Fagbemi , said Maryam Sanda and the 81 other convicts have not been released from prison

Fagbemi explained why the pardoned convicts are still in detention while giving a fresh update on the Presidential Clemency

FCT, Abuja - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has clarified that Maryam Sanda and the 81 other inmates granted Presidential Clemency have not been released from detention.

The Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, who chaired the Committee that recommended clemency for the convicts, said none of them had been released.

As reported by Daily Trust, Fagbemi made this known in a statement issued on Thursday, October 16, 2025.

“The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice wishes to clarify that no inmate approved for clemency under the recent exercise of the President’s power of prerogative of mercy has been released from custody.

“The process remains at the final administrative stage, which includes a standard review to ensure that all names and recommendations fully comply with established legal and procedural requirements before any instrument of release is issued."

Fagbemi said he appreciates the public’s vigilance and constructive feedback from Nigerians about the pardon granted to the offenders.

The minister assured Nigerians that the process is following the law to ensure that only those duly qualified benefit from the President’s mercy.

He explained the last stage of the exercise, after approval by the Council of State.

"This stage affords an opportunity for a final look at the list for remedial purposes, if any, before the instrument is forwarded to the Controller-General of Corrections for necessary action."

Maryam Sanda: Biliyaminu's father reacts to Presidential Pardon

Recall that Alhaji Ahmed Bello Isa, father of the late Bilyaminu Bello, publicly accepted President Tinubu’s pardon of Maryam Sanda, who was convicted of his son’s murder.

Speaking in Abuja, he described the clemency as “the will of God” and said he had long forgiven his daughter-in-law.

The emotional statement comes amid divided reactions within the family over the presidential pardon.

Atiku, ADC blast Tinubu over presidential pardon

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said Tinubu’s presidential pardon for convicted drug traffickers emboldens criminality and weakens the rule of law.

The African Democratic Congress also condemns the mass clemency as a betrayal of NDLEA officers and a setback to Nigeria’s global reputation.

Both opposition figures warn that the move undermines public trust in leadership and paints Nigeria as soft on drug crime

