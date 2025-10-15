Cubana Chiefprist is not done saying his ice to billionaire Comos Maduka following his comments about his slogan

Nigerian celebrity barman, Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, has continued to fire shots at billionaire Cosmos Maduka after he made a comment about his slogan.

Cosmos, during a speaking engagement, had said that he does not know of a real wealthy person who uses the term "money na water."

CP saw the clip and clapped back at the billionaire. In a new post, he has now dragged the billionaire, telling him to remove himself from the Otedola and Dangote billionaire list, as he is of a separate class.

Furthermore, CP reiterated that the slang "money na water" is a declaration of abundance and represents the fluid nature of money.



In CP's words:



"With all due respect to the motivational speaking older generation who built wealth quietly, the world you thrived in is not the one we live in today. In your time, capital was factories, fleets, and real estate. In our time, attention is the main capital. These capitals listed cannot sell in today's market without the major capital. Attention (visibility)."

"Visibility has become the new currency. In a digital economy, obscurity is bankruptcy. What you don't show doesn't sell. What you don't amplify dissolves into silence. We are the noise that's why you know us to the extent you had to use us to make references in your dry speech because you want to use us to trend without paying us, na why you dey run when you see us, you no wan show us real love. Tell me, Why must a billionaire pretend to use the toilet just to run away from an event, that's a lot of stress for a real billionaire."

How fans reacted to CO jab as Cosmos Maduka

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@hrm_autoz said:

"E good Number of Nnewi Billionaires are far richer than those mentioned."

@soarluxurycars_abuja said:

"Respect anyone who has stayed wealthy over the years. It’s easier to be come wealthy than to stay wealthy."

@nze_blacq said:

"Una sure say na Chiefpriest write this thing? Cuz to be honest this was a GOOD WRITE UP 😂both of them are right, For Coscharis to even know the sentence money na water, then CHIEF PRIEST explanation is justified."

Fans react as CP continues to drag Cosmos Maduka.

Source: Instagram



@bondgrounded said:

"I don’t know what CP is talking about but that man has put Nigeria/Africa on the map for over a decade."

@careerswithchi said:

"Personal take home from this, put yourself out there. People will only buy what they know!"

@tundewearitall said:

"Money na water , your respond is valid paskal."

@ogbuefiigotuk said:

"Until they understand that the world have changed alot and many things have moved from normal to elevation they won't understand CP."

