The iPhone price war between VeryDarkMan and Blord has been ongoing for a while now, and in the critic’s latest post, he shared some new information.

VeryDarkMan, whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse, has told fans that he will be opening a big gadget warehouse in the East.

VDM tells Nigerians his next plan once he lands in Nigeria.

He stated that Lagos phone dealers are ripping people off and that the iPhone 11 costs N210K in China but is being sold for double that price in Nigeria.

Vincent mentioned that his warehouse will solve many problems, and traders in the East will no longer need to travel to Lagos to bring in goods.

VDM wrote:

"If e reach your turn use your influence and popularity take oppress the same poor class that you once belonged to,use your popularity take milk the poor masses,take advantage of them you hear …..as for me unless I kpai prices of phones and gadgets will come down in Nigeria……FULL STOP."

Watch the video here:

"Peer pressure is hitting hard" - Adeyemi

While chatting with Legit.ng, Adekunle a gadget lover shared his thoughts about the viral feud between VDM and billionaire Blord.

What he said:

"A friend recently called me to advise her about buying L+Blord's upgraded iphoen XR. I was shocked as she already ahs 2 iphones. The peer pressure maong the youth has really heigtened."



Reactions as VDM to open gadget store

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@iam_cyndy24 said:

"I go finally change this my 8 plus 😢Thank you Jesusssssss 😂🙏."

@hypeman.morgan said:

"God bless you bro, if na to press my paddy neck go make Nigeria better for the rest of the citizens permanently, press am without mercy the suffering is too much."

@sha.sha_e said:

"No jokes i’ve been into China 🇨🇳 importation since 2020 till date even speak Chinese cuz i study china language everything VDM is say is 100% true."

VDM unveils plans to open gadget store in the east.

@aykolitell_trends said:

"Baba Choke them for throat ooo😂E sure me say some People mind no gree touch ground again😂 Las las na turn by turn😂Hair Vendor make una calm, e go still reach all of una🔥."

@salmycash said:

"All their evul prayers is not for u bruh. They don cast. Future millionaires in the making gather here let’s celebrate the blessed future of the Nigerian youth.👏❤️🙌😍🙏🏼."

@mcjblazedwfc said:

"Pls VDM help us with the price of Original women."

@legitgoldstore001 said:

"Na this one be update no be update to scam people God bless u Ratel and the ratels."

@youngboy.ng said:

"When you go start real estate. Na you I Dey wait for ooo I need one house for ikoyi 😂."





Blord reacts to VDM's unclad clips



Meanwhile Legit.ng earlier reported that billionaire Blord finally reacted after Verydarkman shared explicit bedroom videos of himself with Blord.

Recall that the duo had been in a heated episode over the iPhone XR remodelled to the iPhone 17 Pro as they threw jabs.

Shortly after the outspoken TikToker confessed to sending new private clips to the tech entrepreneur, the latter posted online.

