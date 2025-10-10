The Tinubu Media Force (TMF) has named Seyi Tinubu as its Grand Patron in recognition of his contributions to youth empowerment

The group pledged to promote President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda across the country

TMF leaders praised Seyi Tinubu for his humility, leadership, and commitment to service, describing him as an inspiration to millions of young Nigerians

Abuja, FCT - The Tinubu Media Force (TMF) has appointed Barrister Seyi Tinubu as its grand patron, reaffirming its commitment to promoting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda nationwide ahead of the 2027 elections.

The ceremony in Abuja drew media professionals, political stakeholders, and youth representatives from across the country as the TMF leaders said the recognition of Seyi Tinubu marked a “purpose-driven milestone” in the group’s mission to amplify the government’s vision.

2027 elections: Group rallies behind Tinubu

TMF's national coordinator, Gbenga Abiola, who led the executives and regional coordinators, said the appointment is due to Seyi Tinubu’s contributions to youth empowerment and grassroots media development.

“Seyi Tinubu is approachable, empathetic, humble, and always ready to deliver,” Abiola said.

“He reflects the leadership values of his father, President Bola Tinubu, who has consistently demonstrated sagacity and commitment to national progress.”

Seyi Tinubu’s influence on youth lauded

The TMF leaders described Seyi Tinubu as the inspiration behind their nationwide communication structure. They said his belief in youth inclusion and media innovation has created new opportunities for young Nigerians, particularly grassroots journalists.

“Seyi Tinubu remains a rallying point for millions of young Nigerians who share the vision of a prosperous nation driven by innovation and integrity,” Abiola added.

He added that beyond politics, Seyi Tinubu has earned recognition as a media entrepreneur and youth advocate. Through platforms such as the Noella Foundation, LSTV, and Loatsad Promomedia, he has championed education, creativity, and entrepreneurship among Nigeria’s youth.

According to the TMG leader. Seyi Tinubu's initiatives include school rehabilitation projects, mentorship programs, and community development schemes, which TMF executives say reflect his belief that “leadership is about service, not title.”

TMF commends Tinubu’s reforms

The group also praised President Bola Tinubu for his “bold reforms and visionary leadership,” describing his administration as focused on sustainable economic growth, education, infrastructure, and governance reforms.

“We appreciate the acceptance of Barrister Seyi Tinubu as our Grand Patron,” Abiola said. “TMF remains fully committed to disseminating the administration’s achievements and amplifying the Renewed Hope Agenda across every community in Nigeria.”

Present at the event were TMF National Coordinator Gbenga Abiola, Deputy Coordinator Razak Jeje, National Secretary Jamiu Ademosu, Public Relations Officer Razak Oyedeji, Director of Finance Jide Made, and Head of Programs Itunoluwa Soniregun.

Regional Coordinators in attendance included Khalid Tukur (North), Engr. Dr Oluogun Mojeed (Southwest), Paul Fregege (South-South), Idris Alooma (North-Central), Okorie Samason (Southeast), and Jibrin Maasum (Northeast).

