2027 Election: Cleric Releases Prophecy on Governor Who Would Challenge Tinubu, Predicts Outcome
- Prophet Boris Jedidiah has declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 has been divinely ordained
- Jedidiah stated that opposition by any Nigerian governor to Tinubu's mandate was misaligned with God’s purpose for Nigeria
- General elections will be held in Nigeria in 2027 to elect the president, national assembly members, and others
Yaounde, Cameroon - Cameroonian pastor, Prophet Boris Jedidiah, has proclaimed that a Nigerian governor will be in the race in the 2027 presidential election.
Prophet Jedidiah, in a video shared recently on his YouTube page and sighted by Legit.ng, declared that President Bola Tinubu will emerge victorious in the poll.
Cameroonian pastor's fresh prophecy on 2027 election
Outlining his vision, the Cameroonian pastor said:
"During the 2027 Nigerian presidential election, a governor who is presently governing a state of Nigeria is going to stand as a presidential candidate. But The Lord said to me that this governor is not going to become the president of Nigeria. His Excellency, Bola Tinubu, is going to be declared the president of Nigeria during the 2027 Nigerian presidential election."
The full video of the prophecy can be watched below:
2027 election: Ayodele sends warning message
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele had stated that before the 2027 election, Nigerian youths would protest.
The founder of the Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, said this could affect President Tinubu's chances of a second term.
Source: Legit.ng
