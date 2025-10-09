The Northern Ethnic Nationalities Forum (NENF) has congratulated Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, on his appointment as INEC Chairman

NENF praised President Bola Tinubu and the National Council of State for endorsing the appointment

The Forum urged Nigerians to support Amupitan, expressing confidence that his leadership will restore trust in INEC and promote credible, technology-driven elections

FCT, Abuja - The Northern Ethnic Nationalities Forum (NENF) has lauded the appointment of Professor Joash Amupitan, SAN, as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), calling it a “historic milestone” in Nigeria’s democratic evolution.

Forum commends Tinubu’s leadership choice

In a congratulatory statement signed by its Chairman, Dr Dominic Alancha, the Forum praised President Bola Tinubu and the National Council of State for endorsing Amupitan’s appointment, describing it as a reflection of merit and national balance, The Punch reported.

“Professor Amupitan’s appointment demonstrates the President’s commitment to meritocracy and reform. He embodies the intellectual capacity and moral strength needed to rebuild public confidence in the electoral system,” the statement said.

Group applauds Amupitan's emergence

Prof. Amupitan, an eminent constitutional lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, was nominated by President Tinubu and confirmed by the Council of State on Thursday.

The Forum noted that his wealth of experience would be instrumental in restoring trust and credibility in Nigeria’s elections.

NENF says Northern pride recognised

NENF expressed delight that the appointment reflected the recognition of the North-Central region’s contributions to national leadership.

“This appointment underlines the immense pool of talent and integrity in the North-Central. It is a win for fairness and inclusion,” the statement added.

NENF appeals for unity and democratic renewal

The Forum urged Nigerians to support the new INEC Chairman, assuring him of its full cooperation, Vanguard reported.

“We must all rally behind Prof. Amupitan to build a transparent, independent, and innovative INEC that will ensure credible and peaceful elections,” Dr Alancha stated.

Driving reform through innovation and transparency

The Forum expressed optimism that Amupitan’s tenure would inspire confidence among young voters and civil society.

“His leadership must serve as a beacon of integrity and a platform for technology-driven reforms that enhance electoral transparency,” the group said.

